Manchester United are reportedly ‘targeting a shock return’ transfer during next month’s January window before they make a ‘more significant’ signing.

It remains to be seen whether the Red Devils will sign anyone in January, but they certainly need upgrades in certain positions.

In the summer, Man Utd bucked a damaging trend as they had a positive window, signing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Senne Lammens for around £230m combined.

Ruben Amorim‘s side also managed to offload most of their dead wood to raise funds, and they could do the same in January as Kobbie Mainoo and Joshua Zirkzee are being heavily linked with an exit.

These possible deals would increase Man Utd’s chances of landing a new midfielder in January as they are expected to overhaul this department next year.

Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and/or Manuel Ugarte also could leave Man Utd next year, so they are likely to have a variety of targets on their radar.

Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton have been mooted as potential expensive signings, but they are also being linked with cut-price options.

A new report from The Daily Mail claims they are ‘targeting a shock return’ for Everton’s James Garner, who progressed through the ranks at Old Trafford.

Anderson is said to have been ‘identified as their No.1 target’, but they are also ‘paying close attention to Garner’s situation as they map out a midfield overhaul’.

Garner is in the final six months of his contract at Everton and is ‘rising up Man Utd’s shortlist’.

The report explains: ‘Garner, who is heading into the final six months of his deal at Everton, is viewed as an affordable addition to go alongside more significant spending in the summer, with Elliot Anderson the club’s top midfield target.

‘Garner, who impressed in front of England manager Thomas Tuchel in Everton’s win at Old Trafford recently, is said to be one to watch on United’s end as early as January with the possibility that part of the midfield rebuild could be brought forward, according to sources.’

Alternatively, Man Utd could look to Europe for a new midfielder or two and italian journalist Francesca Teodori has claimed that they are looking to sign AS Roma star Manu Kone.

Kone said: “It’s not news, but it’s a fairly credible rumour. I’ve been told by multiple sources that he’ll leave Roma in June and join Manchester United.”

He added: “I don’t know if this has anything to do with the Zirkzee deal. He might have been included as a sort of counterpart.

“This remains to be seen, but what’s certain is that Kone is very keen on the destination and it looks like he could join United in June.”