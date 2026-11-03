Man Utd target 30y/o striker with 98 goals in last three-plus seasons

Manchester United sent scouts to watch four Borussia Dortmund players at the weekend, and it’s the striker who is viewed internally as a ‘particularly attractive option’ according to a report.

Dortmund have enjoyed a fine start to the new campaign, and on Saturday, secured an impressive 2-2 away draw at Bayern Munich.

The stalemate means the two sides remain joint-top of the table, and neither have tasted defeat in the Bundesliga so far.

According to our colleagues over on TEAMtalk, Man Utd tasked scouts with observing four players during the contest, all of whom played in yellow.

The quartet who came under the microscope were left-back Daniel Svensson, midfielders Jobe Bellingham and Felix Nmecha, and striker Serhou Guirassy.

As he so often does, Guirassy found the net, bringing his tally since the start of the 2023/24 season to 98 goals across all competitions between time at Stuttgart and Dortmund.

At 30, Guirassy is vastly experienced, and it’s experience Man Utd are targeting when aiming to land a new striker in the upcoming January window.

With Benjamin Sesko laid low with a persistent shin injury and Joshua Zirkzee’s future uncertain, INEOS fully intend to sign a new frontman.

Interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been registered, though he’s expected to pen fresh terms with Leeds. Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta is another on United’s radar.

But per TEAMtalk’s Bailey, United would love to sign Guirassy, even though they believe it’s a difficult deal to pull off.

Man Utd target Serhou Guirassy in difficult deal

Bailey explained: ‘Guirassy remains a particularly attractive option as United consider their long-term plans at centre-forward.

‘The Guinea international is viewed as the type of experienced striker who could strengthen their attacking options, although prising him away from Dortmund is considered extremely difficult and unlikely.’

As mentioned, Palace’s Mateta may represent an easier-to-sign target, with the France international out of contract at Selhurst Park next summer.

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The winter window thus represents Palace’s final opportunity to generate a fee, and Mateta has already given tacit approval to joining the Red Devils.

Mateta scored 42 goals in the Premier League over the past three seasons, though has more red cards (one) than goals (zero) in the league so far this term.