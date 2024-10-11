According to reports, Manchester United-linked Thomas Tuchel could ‘quickly reach an agreement’ to become England’s new permanent manager.

51-year-old Tuchel has been out of work since leaving Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich at the end of last season. He previously had a successful spell at Chelsea as he helped the Premier League side win the Champions League.

Tuchel reportedly had talks with Man Utd in the summer as co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his recruitment team considered replacing Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils eventually opted to stick with Ten Hag, but the Dutchman remains under pressure as they have only won two of their first seven Premier League games.

A report on Friday claimed Tuchel is Man Utd’s ‘most likely successor’ as Ten Hag’s future remains in doubt. He is the current favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Tuchel has also been mooted as a potential permanent replacement for Gareth Southgate, who quit following England’s 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

Lee Carsley has stepped up from the U21s to become England’s interim manager. He won his first two games, but his side suffered an embarrassing 2-1 loss against Greece in the Nations League on Thursday.

This has presumably hampered Carsley’s chances of getting the job permanently and a report from German outlet Wert TV claims Tuchel is ‘negotiating’ with England.

It is said that ‘negotiations are already well advanced’ and ‘an agreement could be reached quickly’.

After England’s 2-1 loss against Greece, Carsley admitted he was “surprised” to hear critics say the permanent job was his “to lose”.

“I was quite surprised after the last camp in terms of like ‘the job’s mine’, like it’s ‘mine to lose’ and all the rest of it,” Carsley said.

“No, my remit has been clear from the start. I’m doing three camps, there’s three games left and then, you know, hopefully I’ll be going back to the 21s.”

After a reporter asked Carsley to explain after saying he will “hopefully” return to the Under-21s, he added: “Well, I said at the start that I wouldn’t rule myself in or out and that’s still the case.

“I’m more than comfortable in my position where I am. The remit was clear. I’m comfortable and confident with that.

“After the first camp I definitely didn’t get too excited or believe too much.

“I’m very aware that this job is one of the best in the world in terms of you’ve actually got a chance of winning – obviously I’m talking about that after a loss but in terms of a major competition – and that’s still the case.”