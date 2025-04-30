According to reports, Manchester United are set to complete a summer transfer as a teenage striker is “travelling to sign his contract today”.

Man Utd are near the end of a disastrous season as they remain at risk of finishing 17th in the Premier League this term.

Head coach Ruben Amorim has struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-3 system and wholesale changes are required to get the Premier League giants back on track.

United’s current squad is not suited to Amorim’s style of play, but their limited finances prevented them from making significant alterations in this season’s winter transfer window.

The Red Devils could also struggle this summer as it’s been widely speculated that they need to sell to buy to land their top targets.

Man Utd required upgrades in various positions, with Premier League standouts Matheus Cunha and Liam Delap mooted as leading targets.

But the Red Devils are also looking to land unproven starlets for the future, with recent additions Chibo Obi-Martin and Ayden Heaven making a positive impression following moves from Arsenal.

United are likely to sign more teenagers in the coming months and it’s emerged that Le Havre striker Enzo Kana-Biyik is closing in on a move to Old Trafford.

Earlier this month, a report revealed that the 18-year-old has an ‘agreement’ with Man Utd after he decided to reject Marseille and AS Monaco for the Red Devils.

Now, a report from French journalist Benjamin Quarez claims Kana-Biyik is “travelling” to Manchester “today” to finalise his move.

He tweeted: “Enzo Kana-Biyik travels to Manchester today to sign his contract with the English club.”

MORE TO FOLLOW…