Man Utd target trio as ‘next priority’ revealed amid Bayern ‘opening’ after Musiala injury

Ruben Amorim and Man Utd have work to do this summer.

Manchester United are reportedly targeting three central midfielders as their ‘next priority’ if and when they finally complete a deal for Bryan Mbeumo.

The Red Devils triggered Matheus Cunha’s £62.5m release clause to sign him from Wolves early in the window and have also completed the signing of Diego Leon from Cerro Porteno for £3.3m, but further transfer business has stalled as they focus all of their attention on landing Mbeumo from Brentford.

They’ve made two bids for the Cameroon international, the latest of which was rejected by the Bees over two weeks ago as the £62.5m offer fell short of their £65m+ valuation.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the long-drawn-out saga earlier this week.

Romano said: “I can guarantee to you again this week, Man United, fully focused on Bryan Mbeumo deal with Brentford, with conversations still underway, with Man United’s absolute focus being on Mbeumo, with a player still waiting for Manchester United as a top priority.

“So they keep advancing. They keep working on this deal for Mbeumo. There is still an agreement to reach with Brentford, but I’m told that the conversations are ongoing to try to reach this agreement and let the player travel and complete his move. So Man United keep working on Bryan Mbeumo as absolute priority.”

MEDIAWATCH: Man Utd transfer takes ‘fresh twist’ as Mbeumo coach ‘breaks silence’ and ‘Gang of Five’ cast ‘shadow’

Red Devils fans are understandably uneasy over the club’s transfer window impasse and The Independent’s Miguel Delaney has now revealed the club’s “next priority” after Mbeumo, assuming they can find buyers for their wantaway cast of misfits.

“There’s been a lot of noise about Manchester United and strikers but the feeling is that the next priority once Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is secured – it seems to get “closer” every day – is a central midfielder,” he said.

“There is interest in Sporting’s Martin Hjulmand, Bayern Munich’s Joao Palhinha and Palmeiras’ Richard Rios. As almost goes without saying, they of course need to sell first.

“Bayern may be in the same situation, however, which is what makes the Palhinha interest intriguing. The lamentable injury to Jamal Musiala means they have to go back into the market, and that could create a few openings.”

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Tough times for Premier League middle-class as old Big Six empire strikes back

👉 Six PL clubs who made ‘illegal approaches’ for a signing before Tottenham ‘tapped up’ Gibbs-White

👉 Arsenal fourth, Spurs third in Premier League net spend table over the last five years

United have also been linked with a host of new strikers despite Rasmus Hojlund’s desire to stay at Old Trafford this summer, and still have the faintest glimmer of hope of signing Viktor Osimhen from Napoli after Romano revealed Galatasaray have had a €70m bid rejected for the Nigerian.

He tweeted: ‘EXCL: Galatasaray submit new proposal to Napoli for Victor Osimhen after €70m rejected! The Turkish club now offers €75m with €40m immediate payment and €35m in installments, with bank guarantees as key point again. Decision up to Napoli once again.’

The transfer guru did though claim on Thursday that both the fee for Osimhen and the striker’s wage demands make a United move unlikely.

“Many of you are asking me if Manchester United can try to hijack this deal,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“I am not aware of Manchester United entering into this one not just for the 75 million euros but also because of the salary.

“The real point between Premier League clubs last summer and this summer has always been about the salary.

“Osimhen is on 12 million euros net salary at Napoli and imagine Galatasaray are prepared to pay 16 million euros net per season.

“This is completely different compared to the wage structure they have at Manchester United. This is why at the moment Manchester United have not made a move.”