According to reports, RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande has decided his “dream” transfer amid reports linking him with a move to Liverpool and Manchester United.

19-year-old Diomande has emerged as one of the best young wingers in Europe, grabbing seven goals and four assists in his 16 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit this term.

This immense form has seen the teenager attract interest from several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Man Utd.

The two Premier League giants are likely to strengthen in attack this year, with Liverpool needing reinforcements on the flanks to cover for the potential exit of Mohamed Salah. Man Utd, meanwhile, need to recruit further to ensure they are less reliant on summer arrivals Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Diomande would be a risk given his lack of experience, but he could be cheaper than other alternatives and Liverpool appears the likeliest to sign him.

This is because he has revealed in a Q&A on social media that he “wants to play” for Liverpool as he supported them as a kid, while this transfer is a “dream” of his father.

Diomande said: “I want to play at Anfield, i want to play for Liverpool. I’m a big Liverpool fan. My father’s dream is to see me play for Liverpool.”

This transfer is far from guaranteed, though. This is because the Reds are also linked with alternatives, including PSG star Bradley Barcola.

The 23-year-old has five goals and four assists in his 23 appearances for PSG this season, but he has been in and out of the team and he is ‘likely to leave’ PSG this year.

This is according to Caught Offside, who are reporting that the Reds are the ‘favourites’ to sign him becuase they have ‘done the most work’ on this deal.

It is also noted that Liverpool ‘want Barcola as their new wide-forward to build around, with Arne Slot recognising that there is a need to add more to his front three’.

However, there is said to be one ‘issue’ to overcome as PSG’s managerial situation could alter Barcola’s future.

A source for the outlet said: “Barcola has struggled to play regularly under Luis Enrique, but he’ll be leaving in the summer, so a new manager could in theory give Barcola more of a key role.

“Liverpool’s interest is very strong, and if his situation doesn’t improve he’ll surely be open to the move, but the manager situation is one to watch.”