Manchester United and West Ham-linked Lille midfielder Angel Gomes reportedly wants to join Tottenham at the end of the season.

Gomes is out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to leave Lille on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old came through the Man United youth academy before joining the French club following the expiry of his contract in 2020.

He was only 19 at the time and made 10 appearances for the Red Devils’ first team, making his debut as a 16-year-old under Jose Mourinho.

On a completely irrelevant note, the Man United starting XI against Crystal Palace that day included Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Joel Pereira, Axel Tuanzebe in defensive-midfield, Josh Harrop and Demetri Mitchell.

Gomes has been very impressive for Lille and helped England Under-21s win the European Championship in 2023.

That Young Lions team was managed by Lee Carsley, who introduced Gomes to the senior team during his time as interim manager last year.

The midfielder now has four caps after making his senior debut last September.

Although he had already impressed plenty of Premier League clubs with his performances in Ligue Un, those England appearances made clubs take more notice of him.

The prospect of signing him for nothing is very attractive as well, with West Ham, Man United and Spurs all reportedly keen.

It looks like Ange Postecoglou’s side are the favourites to sign Gomes, six months before the end of his Lille contract.

According to GiveMeSport, Spurs have been handed a ‘significant boost’ in their pursuit of Gomes, who ‘wants to join’ the club this summer.

The England playmaker is ‘keen to embark on a fresh challenge at Hotspur Way instead of the London Stadium or Old Trafford’, it is claimed.

More than United, West Ham and Spurs are looking at Gomes, though Newcastle United and Aston Villa are the only other clubs mentioned in the report.

Despite the high volume of interest, the north Londoners are ‘confident’ they will land the player at the end of 2024/25 and are now ‘putting together a proposal’.

The Hammers have apparently ‘pushed a pre-contract in his direction’, which is a ‘significant twist’ after Spurs had viewed the Red Devils as their biggest competition.

Despite this, Spurs are ‘becoming increasingly optimistic that he is interested in making the move’ having ‘looked at a cut-price deal’ in the January transfer window.

There is also interest from Germany, with Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig ‘all keeping tabs’.

Spurs are somehow worse off than West Ham and Man United in the Premier League table having lost five and drawn one of their last six matches.

