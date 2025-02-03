Chelsea attacker Christopher Nkunku with the Man Utd badge under a red cross

Christopher Nkunku will not leave Chelsea on deadline day despite interest from Premier League rivals Manchester United, according to reports.

France international Nkunku has been linked with Man Utd and German giants Bayern Munich this month.

He has only started three times in the Premier League this season but Chelsea insisted on their £65million price tag, which the Red Devils nor Bayern were willing to pay.

A loan departure was mooted but has not come to fruition with hours left of the January transfer window.

While several Chelsea players face an uncertain deadline day, Nkunku’s future has been decided.

According to The Athletic correspondent David Ornstein, the former RB Leipzig striker ‘is staying at Stamford Bridge’.

Ornstein says Chelsea were willing to sell Nkunku for ‘around £65million’ but Bayern and Man Utd both ‘felt he is worth around £40m’ due to his lack of playing time.

The journalist also confirms the Red Devils ‘did contact Chelsea on Sunday’, asking about a loan deal for the 27-year-old.

Unfortunately for Ruben Amorim, ‘Chelsea did not want to let him go on loan and the player did not want that either’.

The permanent signing of Nkunku has been made even more unlikely after Man Utd failed to sell Marcus Rashford, only loaning him to Aston Villa.

Ornstein does add that Joao Felix could leave on loan on Monday amidst interest from Italian giants AC Milan.

News of Nkunku staying at Chelsea has also been confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Romano says Nkunku ‘never had any intention’ to leave Chelsea for Man Utd this month.

He said: “Christopher Nkunku never had any intention to leave Chelsea on loan in January. The only possibility was permanent move but never got close with Bayern or Man United despite interest.

“Chelsea always asked for £65/70m, no movements today.”

