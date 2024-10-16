Two recent Man Utd transfer targets ‘turned off’ by terrible start as INEOS face ‘consequences’
Two recent Man Utd transfer targets have been ‘turned off’ by the club’s terrible start to the new season under Erik ten Hag, according to reports.
The Red Devils have struggled in the early stages of the new Premier League campaign with Ten Hag entering his third full season as Man Utd manager.
Ten Hag’s side have won just two of their opening seven Premeir League matches of the season with Man Utd scoring just five goals.
Man Utd are currently sitting in 14th position in the table and pressure has been building on Ten Hag over the international break.
INEOS look likely to stick with Ten Hag for the time being but there are reports claiming that the Dutchman will be sacked if they lose their next two matches against Brentford and Fenerbahce.
New Man Utd co-owners INEOS put their faith in the former Ajax manager over the summer, handing Ten Hag a one-year contract extension after speaking to potential candidates to replace the Dutchman.
And INEOS signed five new players too with Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte and Noussair Mazraoui all moving to Old Trafford.
Mazraoui is the main summer signing to have earned praise this season and now Man Utd are already looking at ways to further improve their current squad in January.
And now the Daily Mail‘s ‘Man Utd confidential’ article has claimed that two Red Devils transfer targets have been ‘turned off’ by their poor start to the new season.
The report adds:
‘United’s spluttering start to the season could have consequences in the transfer market in January and next summer.
‘Confidential knows of two recent targets who are having second thoughts about moving to Old Trafford after seeing Erik ten Hag’s side sink to 14th place in the Premier League table and the manager face more uncertainty over his future.
‘All five players who joined United as part of another £200million-plus spend in the summer have faced challenges in their early days at the club. Leny Yoro has yet to play a competitive game after fracturing a metatarsal in pre-season and Noussair Mazraoui is recovering from a heart procedure, while Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt and Manuel Ugarte have all struggled to find their feet.
‘It was notable in the last game against Aston Villa that Ten Hag only started with three players he has paid to sign for United after spending more than £600m in two-and-a-half years at the club.
‘You could hardly blame any potential new recruits for wanting to see signs of progress before making the move.’