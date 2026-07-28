Man Utd deal for ‘dream signing’ could be on as Real Madrid ‘need to sell’ this summer

Man Utd could have a chance of signing Aurelien Tchouameni this summer with Real Madrid needing to sell, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made improving their midfield a top target this summer after Michael Carrick’s success in the second half of last season.

Carrick has already been provided with two new midfielders this summer with Andrey Santos moving to Old Trafford from Chelsea, while Youri Tielemans left Aston Villa for Man Utd.

Atalanta star Ederson was also expected to sign for Man Utd earlier in the summer but the deal fell through over medical concerns.

And that means Man Utd are still searching for their third midfield signing of the summer with Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, Roma’s Manu Kone and Real Madrid duo Tchouameni and Camavinga all linked.

Journalist Andy Mitten has given Man Utd fans a glimmer of hope that they could see Tchouameni in a Red Devils shirt next season as Real Madrid “need to sell big” after several incomings.

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Mitten told the Talk of the Devils podcast: “You know, Manchester United have been offered players, midfielders from Spain who are probably going to pass on because they’ve got no Premier League experience or experience outside of Spain.

“But United have been interested in Tchouameni long term, though he’s been very happy at Madrid. He’s still very happy at Madrid!

“But Madrid are buying big and therefore, according to multiple sources I’ve spoken to, they need to sell big.

“If Real Madrid are considering selling him, they’ll be looking at the daft money going around in the Premier League and probably thinking ‘we’ll have a little bit of that.’

“I’m not sure Manchester United could be going to the daft sort of money levels, though, even though it’s a player they absolutely have long admired. And then you’ve got the wages to factor in as well.”

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Mitten added: “I stress, he’s very happy at Madrid. But if a club don’t want you and I’ve currently got no evidence that they don’t want him, situations can change. There are a lot of obstacles here as well.”

Tchouameni ‘would not be available at a price United could meet’

While Manchester Evening News correspondent Steven Railston wasn’t as convinced that a deal for Tchouameni is possible right now.

Railston said: “Speaking to a United source across the weekend in Trondheim, they were adamant that a deal for Tchouameni is not currently realistic due to the cost involved.

“The internal feeling is that if Real Madrid were willing to sell the midfielder, he would not be available at a price United could meet.

“Tchouameni is a dream signing for United, and they would absolutely make an offer if they received the right signals from Madrid on price, but how much they would want remains to be seen, and whether they are willing to sell at all.”

Fabrizio Romano also recently admitted that sales will need to be made, he said: “Yan Diomande, Rodri, financially are completely separate topics for Real Madrid.

“And in order for these deals to happen, Real Madrid need fresh money, they need outgoings.

“For example if they decide to bring in Rodri, they need to generate money. So we need to understand who could be on the way out of Real Madrid.”

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