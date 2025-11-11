Ruben Amorim smashed a television ‘with tears forming in his eyes’ after a Manchester United loss, which saw the respect of his players grow as they ‘totally understood his strength of feeling,’ per a report.

Much of Amorim’s first season in charge of United was a disaster. They spent it labouring in the bottom half of the Premier League before an eventual 15th-placed finish – the club’s worst ever.

There were positives in that the Red Devils reached the Europa League final, and after another summer in which he’s been able to shape his squad to his liking, Amorim might finally be breaking through.

He has been in charge of the club for exactly a year, and his United side are seventh in the Premier League, two points off third-placed Chelsea.

While there weren’t many positives last season, a report has detailed a standout moment which has helped Amorim in the eyes of his players.

United had been in decent form in January of 2025, drawing to Liverpool, beating Arsenal on penalties in the FA Cup third round and then seeing off Southampton in the Premier League, before they then lost 3-1 to Brighton in the next game.

The Telegraph reports how Amorim, with ‘tears forming in his eyes’ accidentally smashed a TV in the Old Trafford dressing room, after launching into an ‘angry tirade’ about the game.

The report details how it shocked the players to see the boss in that light, but there were some who ‘totally understood his strength of feeling’ and some therefore ‘grew in respect for him.’

Amorim himself has detailed how he needs to better keep his emotions in check, but them spilling over in this instance was good for him.

The most notable example of Amorim making his feelings clear was when he suggested sometimes he does not want to be in the job.

He said: “Sometimes I want to quit, sometimes I want to be here for 20 years. Sometimes I love to be with my players. Sometimes I don’t want to be with my players. I need to improve on that. It is going to be hard.”

That came after a shock League Cup loss to Grimsby, but United have since been far better and look to be in a good spot going forwards, if they can maintain their current form.

