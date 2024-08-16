Man Utd tell Christian Eriksen he has two weeks to find a new club, with eyes still on big move

Christian Eriksen has been told he can leave Manchester United this summer

Christian Eriksen has reportedly been told by Manchester United that he’s free to leave before the end of the transfer window, with bids imminent as they look to finance a deal for Manuel Ugarte.

Eriksen’s role at United has never been a starring one, with his most Premier League appearances across his two campaigns standing at 28, in his first. He assisted eight times that term, helping United finish third.

Last season, injuries meant the midfielder could only play 22 league games, and that he’s now 32, that could be a sign of things to come.

United have wanted to recruit in the midfield all summer, after improving at the back and up top, and their struggles to finance a deal for Paris Saint-Germain’s Ugarte mean they need to sell.

Knowing that, United have decided to let Eriksen go, as per Football Insider.

The report states he has been told he can leave before the August 31 deadline for the summer window. With just a year left on his contract, a fee is sought now rather than the Red Devils seeing him leave for nothing.

It’s suggested that bids are ‘imminent’ as a cut-price deal will be accepted in order to get Eriksen off the books and get some form of fee.

They are said to be ‘looking to raise funds for investment’ and Eriksen’s departure would free up wage space, while bringing in a fee ‘could facilitate a move’ for Ugarte.

United have been enamoured with the PSG man over the last month or so, but have been unable to pay the £52million that the Ligue 1 giants are asking for.

Erik ten Hag’s side have already spent around £140million on new talent this summer, while they have not made back close to that on sales, so they need to keep making back ground if they are to splash another big sum.

Ugarte would take Eriksen’s spot in the midfield, and would likely start the majority of games if he was to be signed.

Which sides are interested in the Dane remains to be seen, but United are hopeful that a sale can be agreed soon amid their current stance on the transfer.

