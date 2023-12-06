Man Utd tell Rashford to ‘pack his bags’ as they ‘draft agreement’ for incredible Barcelona swap

Manchester United are considering a swap deal involving Marcus Rashford and Barcelona winger Raphinha, according to reports in Spain.

The Red Devils have been struggling to score goals this season with Anthony Martial scoring two goals in all competitions, while new signing Rasmus Hojlund is yet to get on the scoresheet in the Premier League despite his impressive exploits in the Champions League.

However, Rashford’s drop in form has been one of the main reasons for their lack of goals this term with the England international only hitting the back of net twice this term after bagging 30 times last campaign.

The Man Utd forward has come in for increased stick over the past few days after his poor performance in the Red Devils’ 1-0 loss to Newcastle United on Saturday.

Alan Shearer described Rashford and other Man Utd players’ attitudes as “awful” against the Magpies and claimed the academy graduate “looked as if he didn’t want to be there at all”.

There were rumours linking Rashford with a move away from Old Trafford early this year but he put pen to paper on a new five-year contract in July to end any speculation.

However, only six months later there are fresh rumours that he is unhappy and could leave the club with Spanish publication Todofichajes claiming that Man Utd and Barcelona are ‘considering an exchange’ deal for Rashford and Raphinha.

Former Leeds United winger Raphinha is struggling to start in Xavi’s team this season with the Brazilian linked to a move back to the Premier League.

The report describes Rashford as one player in the ‘eye of the hurricane’ ahead of the January transfer window and that Man Utd have now ‘placed him on the exit ramp’.

It is also claimed that Rashford has been told ‘to pack his bags’ at Old Trafford with a possible move to Barcelona ‘gaining more strength’.

Todofichajes add ‘more specifically an exchange’ for Raphinha with Man Utd having ‘one contact’ for the Brazilian and that ‘without a doubt it would be an option’ for Barcelona in January.

The Spanish website add that ‘a change of scenery could suit all parties’ and that it is currently ‘only a draft agreement’.

However, it all seems very unlikely with Man Utd surely hoping they can revitalise Rashford to his high standards of last season.

On Monday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano insisted that Rashford had “no regrets” over signing a new deal at Man Utd with the England international just in a “bad moment”.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I can say that Marcus Rashford has no regrets about signing a new deal at Manchester United as the player experiences a tough period in his career at Old Trafford. It’s just a bad moment for the player. Rashford signed a new deal as he trusts the club, the project, and the manager.

“We can’t switch from Rashford being one of the best players in the world last season to “needs a change” now, that is football. Up and downs are part of the game, it’s the whole team having problems; not just Marcus. He’s working hard and Erik ten Hag is sure he will be back at a top level soon.”