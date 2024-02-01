Man Utd ‘tempted’ by €70m Juventus star as ‘concrete steps’ taken towards ‘ideal’ signing

Manchester United have reportedly taken ‘concrete steps’ towards the signing of Gleison Bremer from Juventus.

There’s expected to be overhaul at United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS take control of football operations, with the centre-back position thought to be one of the significant areas of change at Old Trafford.

Raphael Varane’s contract is set to expire in the summer after United decided against triggering his one-year extension, while Victor Lindelof is also expected to leave the club, along with Jonny Evans.

That will leave Ten Hag with just two senior centre-backs, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire, meaning they will be in the market for a couple more come the summer.

The Red Devils have been linked with a move for Matthijs De Ligt, who thrived under Ten Hag at Ajax but has since struggled to find his feet at Juventus and now Bayern Munich, whom he reportedly wants to leave in search of more game time.

And Calciomercato (via Sport Witness) claim they have also taken ‘concrete steps’ in a bid to ‘understand whether or not a move to Old Trafford is something the player [Bremer] would be interested in and if Juventus would sell’.

The report claims Ten Hag wants a defender who’s physically strong, comfortable in possession and with the ‘ability to anticipate’. Don’t they all?

Tuttosport reckon Bremer is the ‘ideal’ candidate given those requirements and that a first meeting between United and Juventus can be expected in the ‘not-so-near future’. Probably not luncthtime today then.

It’s claimed the Serie A side have already told United that Bremer – who joined from Torino for €44m in the summer of 2022 – won’t be allowed to leave for less than €70m, but that’s an asking price that ‘tempts’ Ratcliffe and his people.

Bremer has started every league game for the Old Lady this season, helping them to keep an impressive 12 clean sheets in 22 games as they sit one point off Inter Milan in what looks set to be quite the battle for the Scudetto.

