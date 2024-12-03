Man Utd ‘tempted’ to accept ‘£50m offer’ for star to fund two January signings for Amorim

Man Utd could be ‘tempted’ to sell Diogo Dalot to Real Madrid in the January transfer window as the Spanish giants prepare an offer, according to reports.

The Red Devils have made a positive start to life under Ruben Amorim with the new head coach taking four points from his opening two Premier League matches in charge against Ipswich Town and Everton, while he also led them to a 3-2 comeback victory over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League.

There have been worries that Amorim will have to work with the squad he’s got until the end of the season with funds at Man Utd very low after their summer spend.

Man Utd brought in five new players for around £180m over the summer transfer window with Joshua Zirkzee, Matthijs de Ligt, Manuel Ugarte, Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui all still getting used to the Premier League.

Amorim has deployed a 3-4-3 formation, similar to the one he successfully used during his time at Sporting Lisbon, and there are concerns that he needs big investment to get the right players to suit his system at Man Utd.

And now the i newspaper claims that Spanish giants Real Madrid ‘are plotting a a £50m bid’ for Dalot ‘to fill their problem right-back position as uncertainty over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s intentions persists’.

Real Madrid are keen to do business in January with right-back Dani Carvajal set to miss the majority of the season after sustaining a serious knee injury.

The report adds:

‘i understands the Spanish giants will test whether new United manager Ruben Amorim really believes the 25-year-old Dalot fits into his new system with a £50m offer in January.

‘United sources insist Dalot is an important part of Amorim’s squad, while the player himself is not understood to be seeking a move away from Old Trafford. ‘However, Madrid are willing to make a move for Dalot now, rather than wait for Alexander-Arnold to leave Liverpool when his contract expires next summer.’

Real Madrid ‘are one of a number of top European teams monitoring Dalot’ and Man Utd ‘could be tempted to sell’ to help themselves in the transfer market.

Man Utd hope that the ‘funds from Dalot’s sale’ could help ‘the new boss’s pursuit of two players from his old club, Sporting Lisbon – prolific goalscorer Viktor Gyokeres and teenage talent Geovany Quenda’.

Despite Amorim and Dalot forming a ‘good relationship’, the new Man Utd head coach ‘seems to have alternatives already, such an offer could prove very tempting indeed’.