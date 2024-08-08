Burnley midfielder Sander Berge has reportedly ‘said yes’ to a move to Manchester United with the Premier League giants ‘preparing a tempting bid’.

Man Utd have already spent around £90m to sign Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro from Bologna and Lille respectively this summer, but they remain in the market for more additions.

Co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his new recruitment team have their eye on signing Bayern Munich pair Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, while they are in the market for a new centre-midfielder.

The Red Devils were initially expected to sign Uruguay international Manuel Ugarte, but they have decided to look elsewhere as PSG are refusing to lower their asking price.

Instead, it has been suggested that they could sign Burnley star Berge as a cheaper alternative. They do face competition from a European giant in the race to sign him, though.

The centre-midfielder was linked with major moves elsewhere before he left Sheffield United to join Burnley for around £12m last summer.

Berge was one of Burnley’s better performers during their relegation campaign in 2023/24 and this could see him leave for Premier League giants Man Utd.

According to our pals over at TEAMtalk, Berge’s proposed move to Man Utd has ‘taken a step forwards’ as the midfielder has ‘said yes’ to a move to Old Trafford. A ‘tempting bid’ is also being ‘prepared’ for the Burnley star.

‘TEAMtalk can now reveal Man Utd are closing on on Burnley’s Berge. ‘We understand the 26-year-old Norway international has said yes to signing with Man Utd and as such, personal terms will not be an issue. ‘All eyes are now on whether Man Utd agree a transfer fee with the Championship club. ‘Reports claim Burnley hope to collect £30m, though we have been told Man Utd are readying a bid worth a total of £25m. That £25m figure would be inclusive of the add-ons part of the deal.’

