According to reports, FC Barcelona face missing out on Marcus Rashford as Manchester United are set to receive a ‘bigger than expected offer’.

Rashford left boyhood club Man Utd in the summer to join Barcelona on loan with an option to buy for around £26m.

Barcelona decided to sanction a move for the England international after missing out on Nico Williams and Luis Diaz, while Rashford‘s versatility and return to form at Aston Villa helped to seal his dream move.

With this move, Rashford would have hoped to escape the prying eyes of the English media for a quieter life in Spain, though he remains a hot topic on these shores.

Raahford made a slow start to life at Barcelona, though he has been in great form in recent matches.

He scored a brace in his side’s 2-1 win over Newcastle United and has four goal involvements in his last three matches, though he has been disciplined by head coach Hansi Flick for turning up late to a meeting.

Still, on current form, Barcelona could get themselves a bargain in 2026 by signing Rashford permanently for around £26m.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims their ‘desire right now is to make the loan permanent’, though they face potential competition from Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG were heavily linked with Rashford over various transfer windows before he joined Barcelona, with ‘United retains its rights to Rashford through his current contract, and any sale or permanent transfer depends on their decision’.

So, the ‘problem’ for Barcelona is that PSG are ‘preparing an offer’ worth 45 million euros (around £39m) for Rashford, with Man Utd to see this as a ‘bigger opportunity than expected’.

‘If PSG makes a firm offer, it could upset Barcelona’s plans, which saw him as a sure buy. His ambition to play for a team with European aspirations is clear. ‘Marcus Rashford is currently one of the most coveted players. Barcelona is confident of landing him, but PSG is lurking with financial might and an attractive project.’

Alan Shearer has warned Rashford that he “can’t be unprofessional” if he wants to succeed at Barcelona.

“We know that if Rashford is ready and if his attitude is right then there’s a player in there. He was sensational against Newcastle. The second finish in particular was amazing,” Shearer told Betfair.

“But you can’t be unprofessional. Why should everyone hang around just for you? Why should everyone else be on time but you be late? It’s not right.

“I guess if he wants to stay there, particularly only being on-loan, you can’t do that when you’re at a top club like Barcelona because there’ll always be someone to take your place.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re two minutes late or 20 minutes late. You’re late and your team-mates have to wait for you. Why should they all be on time and you not?”