Man Utd: Ten Hag accused of being ‘jealous’ of Slot’s arrival at Liverpool after he shows ‘nasty side’

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has been criticised for being ‘jealous’ of Arne Slot’s arrival at Liverpool following recent comments about his compatriot.

The Red Devils have had a poor season, finishing eighth in the Premier League and being dumped out of Europe before Christmas after finishing bottom of their Champions League group.

There have been rumours that Ten Hag has growing support among the Man Utd hierarchy after his unexpected FA Cup final victory over arch-rivals Man City on Saturday at Wembley.

However, there is still a possibility that the Dutchman could get sacked as the Red Devils continue to sound out other potential candidates.

If Ten Hag does stay at Man Utd next season, he will come up against compatriot Slot, who has succeeded Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool in his first Premier League role.

But Ten Hag commented recently that “people have been going overly lyrical” about Slot’s Feyenoord with the Man Utd boss more impressed by the job done by Peter Bosz at PSV Eindhoven.

“People have been going overly lyrical about Feyenoord,” Ten Hag said.

“Feyenoord were steady this year, but not top. PSV Eindhoven were two classes better in all areas. In terms of dominating the ball, in terms of putting pressure, in terms of intensity, you name it.

“Bosz and his staff did that top notch, but the rest of the club is also well put together. PSV Eindhoven were better than the rest by such a long distance, even so much better than Feyenoord.”

Ten Hag also thinks Slot will inherit a much better squad at Liverpool than he did when arriving at Man Utd in 2022.

The Man Utd boss added: “Jurgen and (assistant) Pep Lijnders have left behind a strong foundation. He (Slot) comes into a better position than I did at the time when I went to Manchester United from the Netherlands.

“In terms of structure at the club, in terms of balance in the selection. Last year they (Liverpool) had a transition in the team. Then guys like Fabinho and Jordan Henderson left. Last season at Liverpool, they also had a bit of the year we had now, with a lot of injuries.”

And now Dutch journalist Hugo Borst claims that Ten Hag is ‘jealous’ of Slot’s arrival at Liverpool and has labelled the Man Utd manager a “precious, intriguing man”.

Borst thought Ten Hag’s comments about Slot showed his ‘nasty side’ over the weekend, while he is unimpressed by the Man Utd boss’ grasp of the English language compared to Slot.

