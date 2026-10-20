Man Utd: Ten Hag accuses INEOS of fuelling ‘toxic culture’ as he digs out Rashford

Former Man Utd head coach Erik ten Hag insists Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are fuelling the “toxic culture” that exists at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils sacked Ten Hag in October 2024 after a poor start to the new 2024/25 season saw them drop to 14th in the Premier League table.

Ten Hag survived a summer review at Man Utd after new owners INEOS arrived at the club but it wasn’t long before they hired Ruben Amorim to replace the Dutchman.

On the difficulties of working under new ownership, Ten Hag said in an interview with The Athletic: “The takeover process brought a lot of noise, uncertainty with the people, and disruptions. So that was for the manager, for the coach, it was difficult to work, that’s clear. It was very complicated.

“But after the first meeting (at Carrington), he started talking about the structure in the football club, how the manager should be head coach. I said, ‘OK, let’s discuss, but my contract is different’. I never heard anything.

“Then every press conference (at United), they ask me if the structure should be changed. I always want to cooperate in a club — you can’t do this on your own. You need to find a strategy about philosophy, game model, about team profile, individual profiles. That is what I was used to, but with them there was no communication.”

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Ten Hag felt that the new co-owners failed to back him on some Man Utd disciplinary matters as he looked to deal with issues involving Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and others.

The former Man Utd boss added: “And so, they are continuing the toxic culture; they fuel it, they give the power to the players. Rashford is an amazing player, if his mindset is right. I always showed my trust in him, played him. But when you show these standards, sometimes you have to make corrections.”

Ten Hag has sympathy for current Man Utd head coach Michael Carrick, who is coming under pressure after winning just one Premier League match so far this term.

READ: Man Utd: Ten Hag says INEOS ‘agreed’ not to sell McTominay in one of five broken promises

He continued: “It is not the solution to dismiss him. 100 per cent not. Fans will demand this if results don’t improve — it is coming out from the stomach, from the emotion. You have to make rational decisions. He showed good coaching abilities at Middlesbrough and last season. So let him do his process. I think he has a good staff.”

Giving his overall feeling on Man Utd after his time at the club, Ten Hag said: “I enjoyed every minute in Manchester United; I have such wonderful memories. It feels like I’m connected; I’m a fan. It’s an amazing fanbase; they were always respectful to me.

“I really want United to win. I want them to be successful again. I want the club to be back where it once was.”

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