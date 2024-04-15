Man Utd: Ten Hag ‘addresses’ Garnacho issue after Red Devils star ‘undermined’ boss on social media

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag has moved to address Alejandro Garnacho’s use of social media after their 2-2 draw against Bournemouth, according to reports.

The Red Devils twice came from behind to draw against the Cherries with Bruno Fernandes’ brace cancelling out goals from Dominic Solanke and Justin Kluivert.

Alejandro Ganarcho likes two tweets criticising Erik ten Hag

Garnacho liked two tweets from a well-known YouTuber questioning Ten Hag’s reasons for substituting him at half-time for Amad Diallo.

Explaining his decision to remove Garnacho – who has had a brilliant season for Man Utd – Ten Hag said after the match:”We lost some balls in areas we shouldn’t lose them.

“If you see the first goal, the set-up was good but in that area you should never lose the ball but it’s still not a goal. On the right side defending we had some problems in the first half. At half-time, we repaired it.

“In the second half, Harry [Maguire] was better, we repaired it on the right side and we took more control of the game and if we would have been more calm and composed, we could have had a win. First half, they were better. They created chances but the good thing is we returned twice from losing positions. So this team, the spirit is good, the resilience is good, they showed some character.”

Ten Hag added: “I think we had to repair over the right side. We didn’t play well, the spaces were there. In possession, we had to bring a sub there. Garnacho was during the week not training. Only yesterday. We thought to bring some energy and bring some more quality, quality in the sense of cooperation and togetherness on that right-hand side.”

And now the Manchester Evening News claim that Ten Hag has ‘addressed Alejandro Garnacho’s social media activity with the Manchester United player personally’ after being ‘undermined’ by the Argentina international.

The report added:

‘A United spokesperson said the matter was dealt with internally but declined to clarify whether Garnacho has been outright disciplined. United highlighted that Garnacho had swiftly unliked the tweets.’

Erik ten Hag ‘lives in a parallel universe’

Richard Keys thinks Man Utd boss Ten Hag, who is under pressure, “lives in a parallel universe” after choosing to take Garnacho off with the Spain-born winger “digging him out week in week out”.

“He’s not realistic is he?” Keys said on beIN Sports. “I’ve said this before, he lives in a parallel universe. [There’s] a fair bit of criticism as a result of taking off Garnacho at half-time. It’s been suggested he threw the 19-year-old under a bus.

“I have some sympathy with that view. Garnacho’s dug him out week in week out over the last two months. Young players make mistakes, he said… The damage has been done from Ten Hag’s perspective.”

