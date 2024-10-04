Manchester United are reportedly preparing to make an ‘unexpected call’ on Erik ten Hag as their stance on appointing Ruud van Nistelrooy has surfaced.

Ten Hag is the favourite to be the next Premier League sacked as Man Utd have lost three of their first six league matches.

The Dutch head coach was fortunate to keep his job last season as Man Utd were woeful in the Premier League as they finished eighth.

The under-fire United boss kept his job after they beat Man City at Wembley to win the FA Cup and he penned a one-year contract extension in the summer.

However, Ten Hag is under immense pressure and Man Utd have already reportedly made an ‘offer’ to a potential replacement.

Dutch journalist Leon Ten Voorde is a friend of Ten Hag and he has revealed that he “advised him to leave” at the end of last season.

“I advised him to leave last summer. He won the FA Cup, so you leave through the front door. He’s had a lot of injuries this past year. But then trainers think: ‘I can turn things around’,” Ten Voorde said.

He added: “How long does United think this can go on?

“That’s a perfectly fair question. I think it’s a miracle he’s still there. You’ve been wondering for a long time how long this will go well for Ten Hag.

“That question is now hanging over United and Ten Hag again. In general, he is calm and relaxed. But I can’t imagine that this leaves you completely unaffected.”

A report from Football Transfers claims Man Utd ‘will make an unexpected call regarding their manager situation’.

The report claims.

‘Sources inform us that fans should ‘expect the unexpected’ over the coming weeks. ‘Furthermore, insiders tell us that there is a quietness surrounding Old Trafford that has not occurred since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2021.’

It has been suggested that Ruud van Nistelrooy could replace Ten Hag. The club legend returned in the summer as he became their new assistant head coach.

It is claimed that Man Utd are ‘lining up’ Van Nistelrooy to replace Ten Hag, but there are ‘contrasting views’ on this potential appointment.