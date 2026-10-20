Man Utd: Ten Hag says INEOS ‘agreed’ not to sell McTominay in one of five broken promises

Erik ten Hag has detailed five broken promises made to him by the Man Utd hierarchy, including an agreement to keep Scott McTominay at Old Trafford.

The Dutchman was sacked by INEOS after two-and-a-half years in the job at Old Trafford in October 2024 after the new co-owners had decided to back him in the summer.

A poor start to the 2024/25 campaign cost Ten Hag his job at Man Utd with the Red Devils lying in 14th position when the former Ajax head coach was relieved of his duties.

There were reports at the time that Ten Hag had been ‘taken aback’ by the timing of his departure from the club after surviving a summer review, in which Man Utd triggered a one-year extension in his contract.

On those crunch talks in Ibiza, Ten Hag told The Athletic: “I wouldn’t go on with only one year left. So I said, ‘I need an extra year and we have to do it together’. They promised me loyalty, they promised me backing, they promised communication, that we get aligned. We spoke about the issues. But the promises, they didn’t keep.”

Keeping McTominay, who Man Utd sold to Napoli that summer, was one of those promises that INEOS and the Red Devils hierarchy broke.

READ: Ferdinand ‘gutted’ Man Utd missed out on ‘bad’ £86m teenager they were ‘100% in for’

Ten Hag added: “That’s why I got disappointed. In Ibiza, we agreed. I said, ‘No selling Scott McTominay’. We would go aligned in the transfer window. I make an argument, a reason: we don’t have scoring abilities. Scott brings scoring abilities and great mentality.

“He has United in all his veins. So when they bring up the subject, ‘No’. And in the end they sold him. I got, of course, very embarrassed and disappointed.”

READ: Rashford a ‘problem’ for ‘unhappy’ Man Utd teammates according to negligent talkSPORT chief

Pointing out that Man Utd were still in all the cup competitions when he was sacked, Ten Hag said: “I think it was quite weird to separate ways in that moment. All the data was showing we are good. OK, two poor games to Liverpool and Spurs (both 3-0 home defeats). We were starting the process. Let it progress; the gameplay is getting better.”

Feeling he still had the backing of the dressing room, Ten Hag reflected: “Maybe they can say differently, but I see on the pitch, and every game they fought. Also, my last game, that was probably one of our best games, we should have won against West Ham. But I’m sure the process was already ongoing; there were already people — maybe even in the team — who knew what would happen the day after.”

READ NEXT: Big Midweek: Bayern Munich v Arsenal, Florian Wirtz, Man Utd, Pierre Sage