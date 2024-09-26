Man Utd ‘will pay’ £63m for ‘bombshell’ transfer as Ten Hag gets ‘clear path’ to top Arsenal target

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag wants the Red Devils to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as soon as possible, according to reports.

The Red Devils brought in Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna over the summer as Ten Hag looked to boost the attacking talent at his disposal ahead of the new season.

Man Utd have not started the new campaign as they would’ve hoped with just two wins from their opening five Premier League matches, while they were held to a 1-1 draw in their first Europa League against FC Twente.

One of their key problems, especially in the Premier League, is their lack of goals with Ten Hag’s side scoring just five goals in as many matches.

Former Premier League footballers Danny Murphy and Ashley Williams recently criticised Man Utd for not buying a proven goalscorer in the summer transfer window.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Murphy told Gary Lineker: “I think they made some decent signings defence but they didn’t address the shortage of goals.

“They scored joint lowest amount of goals in the top half last season and they bought in Zirkzee, the only attacking player who is a young lad and not a goalscorer.”

And Williams agreed with Murphy’s assessment, he added: “Is Zirkzee going to get you 20 goals a season? He’s the only attacking addition. That’s what they were lacking last season. Palace were there for the taking. United actually played really well.

“They ended up nearly losing the game! It’s going to be the same thing as last season. Who’s going to score goals for them?”

And Ten Hag admitted after their draw against Twente that Man Utd need to find a clinical edge in matches, he told reporters: “That’s true, and we have to work on this. That’s also clear. We have to be more clinical in such situations, but I don’t think that was the only problem.

“We have to keep going second half, be consistent in the structures of the team.

“It’s also a question of mentality, and kill it off, make the second goal, and then the game is over.”

And now reports in Spain claim Ten Hag is desperate to boost his firepower as soon as possible as he ‘asks’ Man Utd to sign Sesko from RB Leipzig.

Sesko was a target for a number of teams over the summer, especially Arsenal, and now it’s understood that Ten Hag has convinced Man Utd to make the ‘bombshell signing’.

Man Utd are ‘ready to make a splash in the upcoming transfer market’ and they ‘will pay’ €75m (£63m) in a ‘significant investment to secure the services’ of Sesko.

The Slovenia international ‘fits that profile perfectly’ for Man Utd with ‘the club’s board has decided that it is time to make a formal offer’.

Ten Hag and the Red Devils will now have a ‘clear path to close the signing’ after his price tag saw AC Milan decide ‘to withdraw from the race’.

The Man Utd boss ‘believes he will be a key player in transforming the team’s attack’ and Sesko sees ‘the possibility of wearing the Manchester United shirt and competing in a league as demanding as the English one could be the definitive step in his career.’