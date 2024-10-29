Man Utd: Ten Hag ‘bombshell new destination’ mooted after he threatened to ‘resign’

Erik ten Hag could be about to land another top job in European football after Man Utd sacked him on Monday, according to reports.

The Dutchman got off to a good start at Old Trafford during his first season at the club, leading them to a top-four finish in the Premier League, League Cup glory and an FA Cup final.

His second season eventually ended in triumph with an FA Cup final victory over arch-rivals Man City but it didn’t hide a dreadful eighth-placed finish in the Premier League.

Ten Hag survived the summer, in which there were numerous reports that he could face the sack, however INEOS chose to stick with him heading into this campaign.

But it all went wrong at the beginning of the 2024/25 season with Man Utd currently 14th in the Premier League after winning only three of their first nine matches.

Their latest defeat came away at West Ham over the weekend with the Man Utd hierarchy taking the decision on Monday morning to go in a different direction.

Although their performances were not good enough in the Premier League, Ten Hag managed to win two trophies during his tenure and he won’t be short of options to go back into management.

And now reports in Spain claim that Ten Hag could make a ‘bombshell’ return to the bench and Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund could be his ‘new destination’.

It is understood that Ten Hag’s ‘career might not be on hold for long, as Borussia Dortmund are watching his profile with interest and considering him as a possible replacement for Nuri Sahin, current manager of the German club’.

Former Man Utd striker Louis Saha thinks Ten Hag didn’t help himself during press conferences towards the end of his time at Old Trafford and he’d like to see former Barcelona boss Xavi take over.

Saha told Betfred: “He’s definitely got the profile of somebody that understands everything about football and I don’t believe anybody can doubt that he could bring a bit of that Barcelona style in some way. He was successful during his time at Barcelona, so it could be exciting to see.

“I was never going to ask for Erik to be sacked, but there came a point where we needed to see improvement. He was under a lot of pressure and I’m sure there are some tremendous names on the shortlist to replace him. It was a difficult situation and the results, and sometimes his press conferences, weren’t helping that. Sometimes he made excuses and they weren’t always powerful ones, so it was frustrating.”

