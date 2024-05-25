Man Utd: Ten Hag reveals what he’s been ‘told directly’ as Red Devils ‘decide to sack’ manager

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag insists that the Red Devils have told him “directly” that they “want to rebuild” with him at the helm next season.

The Dutchman had a promising first season in charge at Old Trafford with Ten Hag leading the Red Devils to an FA Cup final, Carabao Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, things have not gone to plan this term with Man Utd knocked out of Europe before Christmas after finishing bottom of their Champions League group, while they could only finish eighth in the Premier League in a disappointing campaign.

Ten Hag does have one last chance of success this season in Saturday’s FA Cup final against arch-rivals Man City but most critics give the Red Devils little chance of winning.

Reliable journalist Jacob Steinberg wrote in The Guardian on Friday that Man Utd have made the decision to sack Ten Hag after the FA Cup final, whether he wins it or not.

And Steinberg also named Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna, Graham Potter and Thomas Frank as the candidates under consideration to replace the Man Utd boss.

But Ten Hag has insisted that Man Utd have told him that he will be the boss next season and that they see him leading the rebuild under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag told Dutch outlet Voetbal International: “They said they want to change everything and that they want to rebuild with me, This is what they told me directly.

“Let me be clear. It has been bad. It has been crap. But despite everything, we are going to play an FA Cup final.”

Ten Hag also bemoaned the “really crazy” injury crisis he’s had to manage this season at Man Utd as they’ve struggled to put a consistent starting XI out.

MORE MANCHESTER UNITED MESS ON F365…

👉 Mailbox: Man Utd ‘vibe killer’ would have ‘thrived under Klopp’ at Liverpool; why Xavi to Chelsea makes sense

👉 Manchester United must do better by Hojlund despite his Ten Hag growing pains

👉 McKenna now tops list as Xavi enters fray to replace sacked Ten Hag at Manchester United

The Man Utd boss added: “The injuries have been really crazy. Not long ago I had to start my 15th different centre back duo of the season. I have had 33 different defensive lines this season!

“Sofyan Amrabat had to play left back four times. We have had injuries all over the pitch. Casemiro has been out for a long time. Rasmus Hojlund, the striker we bought, suffered from three injuries and I can keep going on and on. This is the core story of our season.

“Tyrell Malacia didn’t play a single minute of football this season. In fact, he didn’t even spend a single moment out on the training pitch.

“We signed him as our back-up for Luke Shaw, who is the best left back in the world. This guy is so good. But he has suffered a horrible injury at the start of his career and because of this he will never be able to play 60 games per season.”