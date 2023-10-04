Man Utd boss Ten Hag told he sounds ‘like a broken record’ as four players are slammed

Erik ten Hag, Casemiro and Diogo Dalot have all been criticised for their role in defeat to Galatasaray.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is beginning to sound “like a broken record” but his job is still safe, according to former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor.

The Red Devils have had a terrible start to the new season with their 3-2 defeat to Galatasaray on Tuesday meaning it’s now six losses from their first ten matches in all competitions.

Man Utd have made their worst start to a season since 1986 and there is growing pressure on Ten Hag for the first time in his tenure as the Red Devils boss.

Rasmus Hojlund twice put Man Utd ahead against Galatasaray but goals from Kerem Aktürkoğlu and Mauro Icardi gave the Turkish giants the points at Old Trafford late on.

And Agbonlahor thinks Ten Hag is becoming like a “broken record” in his post-match press conferences but he doubts the Man Utd boss is at risk of being sacked.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “I don’t think he’s in danger of losing his job but he’s definitely under pressure. You listen to those press conferences after the game and it’s like a broken record now.

“‘The players have got my support, the players this…’. Sort these players out because they’re not playing well enough.

“You look at yesterday, Varane doesn’t look like the same Varane that Real Madrid had. Even Paul Scholes on punditry duty said the same. His legs look like they’ve gone, doesn’t look like he’s got the pace anymore, always injured.

“Lindelof is soft, Dalot can’t defend, Casemiro started the game well yesterday but gets overrun again against that Galatasaray midfield. The only plus at the moment for Manchester United is the star [Hojlund] up front.”

Hojlund was the main bright spark for Man Utd with his brace and the Denmark international is urging the Red Devils to pick up some points in their next two Champions League fixtures.

“We need to get some points now if we want to play in Champions League after the group stage,” Hojlund said ahead of matches home and away to former club FC Copenhagen.

“I am looking forward to playing against them because it’s a former club, my brothers are playing there, and I have a big heart for Copenhagen.

“But now I play in Manchester United and we need to get some points out of them.”

On his two goals, Hojlund added: “It’s about getting in there.For me, I always try to get into the dangerous positions.

“Today I got the ball three times (there), if you count the offside goal as well. I’ve been bought to be scoring goals and now I was happy to score two today.

“Marcus (Rashford) and I talk to each other and he knows that I’m going to be there. He knows that I can keep up with his pace when we go on the counter and we saw a glimpse of that today.

“(The second goal) was a good feeling. I got cheated a little bit before because of the offside (with my second goal) but, yeah, it was an incredible goal. I like to call that a signature Rasmus goal – on the left side, running a lot so, yeah, it was nice.”