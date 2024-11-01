Ten Hag ‘completely ruined’ by Man Utd sacking as Van Nistelrooy reveals emotional chat

Former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag is “completely devastated” after the Red Devils decided to sack the Dutchman on Monday morning.

Man Utd took the decision to relieve Ten Hag of his duties after the Red Devils’ terrible start to the new season, which has seen them win just three of their opening nine Premier League matches.

Their 2-1 loss last weekend against West Ham, which spelt the end for Ten Hag, saw Man Utd drop down to 14th in the Premier League table.

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is set to replace Ten Hag as manager later this month with the Dutchman receiving around £14m (€17m) as a pay-off from Man Utd.

Despite that, former De Graafschap team-mate Hans Kraay Jr, insists that Ten Hag is “completely ruined” by losing his job at Old Trafford.

He told Dutch outlet SoccerNews: “I understand that he is getting €17million and then people say: ‘he will go somersaulting through Manchester’.

“No, he is completely, completely devastated, he is completely ruined. At the moment you don’t think about money. That will come later. I also don’t have the impression that I have to call him tomorrow to ask – ‘can you still make ends meet, can you still get the groceries?’ Not that, but now he’s in trouble.”

Ruud van Nistelrooy, who beat Leicester City 5-2 in his first match as interim boss, revealed an emotional conversation with Ten Hag after the game on Wednesday.

Van Nistelrooy said: “I’ve seen him Monday here and I’ve spoken to him yesterday before the game.

“Obviously, [he is] very disappointed and touched because he really cared for the club. I said also yesterday in the first conversation we had for me to come back to the club with him I really felt that he cared and loved the club and wanted to bring this club forward and that’s why we connected, and that’s why he’s also hurt that he had to leave but also proud of his achievements here with the two cups and obviously the history that he’s leaving with that.”

Former Man Utd defender Jaap Stam insists the Red Devils got rid of Ten Hag “a bit quickly” after putting faith in his compatriot over the summer.

Speaking to BetMGM, Stam said: “If they wanted to remove Erik ten Hag as manager then they should have done it in the summer. When you’re looking for other managers and talking to other managers, I don’t think it’s good for the current one.

“If you’re not sure about them the decision needs to be made there – but if you agree to a new deal and still want to go ahead with Erik then you need to follow through and support him in the long term.

“The way it was done at this moment in time was a harsh decision and, for me, done a bit quickly. Only two months or so after signing a new contract seems a bit too early to me and I think he should have been given more time.”