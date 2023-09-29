Man Utd boss Ten Hag ‘remains concerned’ over ‘attitude’ of a ‘couple of players’ as he sends ‘warning’

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag still has concerns over the attitude of a ‘couple of his players’ as the Jadon Sancho situation rumbles on, according to reports.

Sancho came off the bench in the Red Devils’ first three matches of the new Premier League season but he was omitted from their squad for their 3-1 loss to Arsenal before the last international break.

Man Utd boss Ten Hag revealed that it was the England international’s performances in training which had led to him being left out but Sancho hit back on social media and claimed he was being made a “scapegoat”.

The Man Utd winger eventually deleted the post but he is refusing to apologise to Ten Hag and has been made to train away from the first-team squad until he says sorry.

That has raised concerns over the professionalism of Ten Hag’s squad with the Red Devils making a poor start to the new Premier League season, winning three and losing three of their first six matches.

ESPN now claim that Man Utd are even ‘prepared to take a massive financial hit on Sancho if there’s no way back and the decision is made that the player has to leave’.

The report adds that there are ‘a couple’ of Ten Hag’s players who he still has concerns about but he is hoping the Sancho situation will act as a deterrent to other Man Utd players.

ESPN adds:

‘Ten Hag, according to a source, remains concerned about the attitude of a couple of his players and privately, at least, Sancho’s punishment is being held up as a warning that there will be no room for those not pulling in the same direction. ‘Meanwhile, Sancho remains out in the cold and Ten Hag’s war with the dressing room shows no sign of letting up.’

Former Man Utd striker Dimitar Berbatov is unhappy with the public nature of the bust-up between Sancho and Ten Hag.

Berbatov told Betfair: “If it continues like this, Jadon Sancho going to go nowhere at the club.

“I’m very disappointed that a situation like this has been made public and a lot of people are discussing it. Things like this happen often, but they’re not made public.

“Players will fight with their managers, players, club staff, or even themselves, but it’s not often made public. When it’s connected to a big club like United, then people will talk about it and interpret it differently.

“In this case, Sancho has been there for over two years and it’s still not working out for him. Sancho must know this, too, and maybe that’s where his dissatisfaction is coming from. When you know you’re not producing, you can be angry with yourself and your manager and this can lead to a bust-up like this.”