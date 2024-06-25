According to reports, Manchester United remain in talks with Erik ten Hag over a new contract after Sir Jim Ratcliffe decided to stick with the Dutchman.

Ten Hag’s first year at Man Utd was an overwhelming success as they finished third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup during the 2022/23 campaign.

The 2023/24 campaign was way more troublesome as Ten Hag was under pressure for most of the campaign. Man Utd produced several woeful performances en route to finishing eighth in the Premier League.

The Red Devils finished the season on a high as they won the FA Cup, but it was widely reported that co-owner Ratcliffe had decided to part ways with Ten Hag before their trip to Wembley.

Ratcliffe and United’s new-look recruitment team reportedly considered several potential replacements, with Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate, Mauricio Pochettino, Kieran McKenna and Roberto De Zerbi mooted as possible successors.

But it’s since emerged that Man Utd are sticking with Ten Hag, who is now expected to sign a new contract. His current deal is due to expire in 2025.

Explaining his decision to back Ten Hag, Ratcliffe has said the Dutchman is a “good coach” and claimed “you can’t prescribe the root of the problem” to the manager.

“The man in the street likes to think that the coach is everything and that everything revolves around the coach, and maybe it did in the days of Alex Ferguson,” Ratcliffe said.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd make U-turn on Branthwaite transfer stance as ‘growing expectation’ is revealed

👉 Man Utd are ‘expected’ to make a hijack attempt for Argentinian after ‘irresistible’ Chelsea offer

👉 Man Utd: Ten Hag submits ‘specific’ transfer request’ as Ratcliffe ‘raises antenna’ for low-price signing



“But if you look at those 11 seasons at Manchester United we’ve had a whole series of coaches, and some of them are very good ones, we’ve probably had seven coaches and none of them have succeeded at all.

“You can’t prescribe the root of the problem to the coach. It’s the environment they’re working in. That’s where we are putting our efforts — the management, the practices, the quality of the people, all those types of things that we have to address at Manchester United — which is what we would do in [any] business.”

📣TO THE COMMENTS! Are Man Utd right to stick with Ten Hag? Join the debate here

According to a report from ESPN, talks between Ten Hag and Man Utd are ‘complicated’ but negotiations are ‘progressing well’. It is claimed that they ‘hope to reach an agreement before their preseason tour of the U.S. which begins with a game against Arsenal in Los Angeles on July 27’.

‘Part of the discussions with Ten Hag have centred on redefining his role at Old Trafford. ‘The former Ajax manager has had a key role in player recruitment since arriving in July 2022, but new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team are keen for his focus to be centred on coaching and preparing the team. ‘A source has told ESPN that United’s priority is to reach an agreement with Ten Hag and that it’s unlikely further additions to the coaching staff will be made until a new contract is signed. ‘Ruud van Nistelrooy, who left his role in charge of PSV Eindhoven in 2023, is under consideration for a job within Ten Hag’s staff and a source has told ESPN there has been contact with the former United striker to explore the possibility of him taking up a coaching position.’

READ NEXT: Kobbie Mainoo can’t ‘control’ a game of football for England as Scholes’ bold Rodri claim debunked

