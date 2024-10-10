It has been suggested that, if Manchester United had lost to Aston Villa, head coach Erik ten Hag definitely would have been sacked by Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The Premier League giants have endured a miserable start to the 2024/25 campaign as they have only won two of their opening seven matches and sit 14th. They have also drawn their opening two Europa League group matches.

Ten Hag is the clear favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked as he was under immense pressure heading into last weekend’s trip to face Aston Villa.

Man Utd were the underdogs heading into this match, but Aston Villa produced a flat performance a few days after their remarkable 1-0 home win against Bayern Munich.

Villa-United severely lacked quality as the two Premier League rivals plodded their way to a goalless draw.

Co-owner Ratcliffe and other Man Utd executives had a long meeting in London on Tuesday and it was understood that Ten Hag‘s future was discussed.

Following this meeting, a report revealed Ten Hag is ‘highly likely to remain’ in charge and believes he can ‘turn it around’.

‘The club’s board held the meeting at Ineos’s offices in central London on Tuesday. Ordinarily if a huge decision, such as a sacking, is decided at one of those meetings it is communicated publicly afterwards, but there was no statement from the club on Tuesday evening. ‘It is understood that Ten Hag has not been told that his job is under threat. The manager is therefore planning to be in charge when the domestic season resumes a week on Saturday when United play Brentford at Old Trafford.’

Former Everton chairman Keith Wyness has provided a ‘stunning sack update’ as he was ‘told United planned to dismiss Ten Hag if his side failed to beat Aston Villa’.

This means Man Utd’s hierarchy performed a U-turn, but Wyness claims Ten Hag is still ‘facing the sack after Aston Villa’.

“Jim Ratcliffe has held a meeting,” Wyness told Football Insider. “They’ve tried to spin it that this was already in the diary.

“The rumours were pretty clear from a lot of the sources I’ve been speaking to that no, it was going to be a definite sacking if Ten Hag didn’t win against Villa.

“He managed to draw. Ten Hag’s come out very vociferously over the weekend.

“He’s actually gone on holiday as I understand it, believing that everything’s going well and is going according to plan.

“It’s been one of the worst starts to a season under Ten Hag and that’s the reality of it.”