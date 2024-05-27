‘Overly lyrical’ – Man Utd boss Ten Hag aims dig at Liverpool newcomer Arne Slot

Erik ten Hag has aimed a dig at Liverpool newcomer Arne Slot, insisting “people have been going overly lyrical” about his Feyenoord side.

Slot was announced as Jurgen Klopp’s replacement at the end of the season having convinced the Reds hierarchy to appoint him on the back of his management of Feyenoord over the last three seasons.

Arriving from AZ Alkmaar in the summer of 2021, Slot took Feyenoord to third in his debut season before they claimed the title in 2022/23, but they finished seven points behind PSV Eindhoven last term.

And Ten Hag – who earned his stripes at Ajax before his move to Old Trafford – is far more impressed by the job Peter Bosz has done at PSV, who “were two classes better in all areas” this season.

“People have been going overly lyrical about Feyenoord,” said Ten Hag.

“Feyenoord were steady this year, but not top. PSV Eindhoven were two classes better in all areas. In terms of dominating the ball, in terms of putting pressure, in terms of intensity, you name it.

“Bosz and his staff did that top notch, but the rest of the club is also well put together. PSV Eindhoven were better than the rest by such a long distance, even so much better than Feyenoord.”

Ten Hag was also quick to point out that Slot is inheriting a far better squad than the “mess” he had to deal with at United.

He added: “Jurgen and (assistant) Pep Lijnders have left behind a strong foundation. He (Slot) comes into a better position than I did at the time when I went to Manchester United from the Netherlands.

“In terms of structure at the club, in terms of balance in the selection. Last year they (Liverpool) had a transition in the team. Then guys like Fabinho and Jordan Hendersonleft. Last season at Liverpool, they also had a bit of the year we had now, with a lot of injuries.”

