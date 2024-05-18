Man Utd: ‘Dying’ Ten Hag is on his ‘last convulsions’ as Tuchel’s ‘desire’ is revealed

Erik ten Hag took to the pitch on Wednesday to address the fans.

Erik ten Hag is on his “last convulsions” as manager of Man Utd, according to former Netherlands international Rene van der Gijp, after his speech on the pitch following the Newcastle match.

The Red Devils had a promising first season under Ten Hag with the Dutchman leading them to glory in the Carabao Cup, an FA Cup final appearance and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

But this season has not gone to plan with Man Utd currently eighth in the Premier League ahead of the final game of the season on Sunday, while they crashed out of Europe before Christmas by finishing bottom of their Champions League group.

Ten Hag does have the chance to end the season on a high when they face arch-rivals Man City in the FA Cup final at the end of this month.

Despite that, there are widespread reports that the Man Utd boss is under a lot of pressure and that INEOS will decide his future at the end of the campaign.

Ten Hag took to the pitch on Wednesday, after Man Utd had beaten Newcastle 3-2, to address supporters with some less than pleased by his performance this season.

And former Netherlands international Van der Gijp, Dutch journalist Johan Derksen and TV presenter Wilfred Genee discussed the post-match scenes which saw some fans boo Ten Hag.

“I did have my reservations about that speech on the pitch. He just kicks in open doors,” Van der Gijp said.

Genee added: “That man is dying a bit there. Pretty painful or not?” While Johan Derksen labelled them as “a bit of desperation speeches.”

And Van der Gijp concluded: “These are his last convulsions.”

Thomas Tuchel is currently the favourite to replace Ten Hag at Man Utd if Ratcliffe and INEOS decide to sack the Dutchman in the summer and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has brought the latest on the Bayern Munich boss’ future.

Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “Thomas Tuchel has gone public and confirmed that he had negotiations and talks with Bayern regarding his power in the summer transfer window. For both to decide together on specific positions and which players can be brought in.

“He wanted the full support of the supervisory board, including Rummenigge, because he didn’t want to have any internal problems – and then he also wanted a contract extension.

“So, three crucial factors.

“However, they couldn’t reach an agreement so Tuchel is leaving Bayern with immediate effect, and from what I’m hearing he is open to working again immediately this summer.

“Tuchel is open to working in any country, especially England as he’d love to return to the Premier League. At the moment it’s still quiet, but let’s see if he will find the right opportunity. Bayern will now discuss new candidates internally.”