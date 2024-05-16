Man Utd: Ten Hag makes FA Cup ‘promise’ to ‘best fans in the world’ after ‘fantastic’ Newcastle win

Erik ten Hag has told the Manchester United fans that his players “will give everything” to win the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

The Red Devils beat Newcastle United 3-2 in their final home match of the season on Wednesday evening.

It was a fairly unconvincing performance but that is to be expected with Ten Hag’s side.

European qualification is still possible for Manchester United but need a positive result away to Brighton on Sunday while hoping Newcastle falter at Brentford.

Failing that, they can qualify for the Europa League if they beat Man City in the final of the FA Cup on May 25.

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag makes FA Cup vow

Ten Hag addressed the Man Utd fans following the narrow win over Eddie Howe’s side, ensuring that his players will give their all to bring the trophy to Old Trafford.

“On behalf of the players, staff and myself I want to thank you all for the brilliant support during this season,” he told the Old Trafford crowd.

“As you know it wasn’t an easy season, but one thing remained constant and that was the backing of you for the team.

“This season is not over yet. First we go to Brighton where we travel for three points and then we go to Wembley. And I promise you those players will give everything to get that cup and bring it to Old Trafford.

“We are sure you will be there supporting us – thank you, you are the best supporters in the world.”

Speaking to BBC, Ten Hag said the home fans deserved to celebrate a win after a run of poor results.

“It’s always nice to win any game,” he said. “It’s important to win the last game at Old Trafford this season. The fans deserve this because they’ve had difficult times and always stayed with us.

“We are here together. We wanted to pay the fans back.

“Fantastic. Great goals. But it was a team effort how we made the goals. But I’m always happy at young players who are progressing very good and scored some brilliant goals.

“Newcastle have a lot of physical power and you have to match that but you also have to play football. We had found the really good balance in this.

“I think he [Rasmus Hojlund] needs some rest so he’s fresh. Strikers live for goals. It’s very important for his confidence so I’m really pleased he scored.”

On the FA Cup final, Ten Hag added: “We don’t think about this yet. First we have Brighton in the last game which is important in the ranking. We don’t have it in our hands but we have to do our job.”

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes: Our job is not finished

Speaking to Sky Sports, Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes urged his team-mates to finish the season in the best way possible.

“Obviously the job isn’t finished yet. We still have one game in the Premier League then the biggest game of the season, the FA Cup final.

“It has been a tough season. The table shows that and we are all aware of that. The fans have been amazing and behind us all season. We all appreciate what they have been doing for us.

“We want to do better and do differently and they [fans] deserve that.

“They have been amazing for us and we had to do something, we have been trying but results don’t show that. We have been working hard and everyone has been giving their best it is not enough and we have to do more.

“We still have two games to go and we have to finish in the best way.

“It doesn’t exist, a captain’s performance, it is a team performance.

“I am no different from anyone just because I have the armband. I always try my best and we always do the best we can for the club – nobody hides that we play for a big club and we have to lift our standards every game.”

There has been a lot of speculation about his future, to which Fernandes said: “I will be here till when the club wants me and the club wants me to be a part of the future. If for some reason they don’t want me, then I will go.”

