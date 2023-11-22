Man Utd boss Ten Hag failed in attempt to sign Germany legend in January – but could try again

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag failed in his attempts to convince Thomas Muller to leave Bayern Munich for Old Trafford last January, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been struggling this season, especially for goals, as their 3-2 loss to Galatasaray in the Champions League back in October marked their worst start to a season since 1986.

There was even talk about Ten Hag potentially being replaced after a number of poor results – but the Dutchman has recovered in recent weeks to get Man Utd back on a fairly steady path.

Despite disappointing performances, they are now the most in-form team in the Premier League over the last five matches, taking 12 points from a possible 15.

But it is their lack of goals which is worrying fans, pundits and former players the most with just 13 goals scored in 12 Premier League matches this term, the 14th worst record in the division.

Summer signing Rasmus Hojlund is yet to score a Premier League goal, despite his exploits in the Champions League, while Marcus Rashford’s goals have severely dried up this season with the England international – who bagged 30 goals last term – only hitting the back of the net once.

READ MORE: Football might break out at Everton v Man Utd amid talk of takeovers, FFP and deductions

One man who would’ve no doubt helped their goalscoring issues is Bayern Munich and Germany legend Muller, who has been linked on and off with Man Utd over the years.

The 34-year-old has scored 237 goals in 680 appearances for the Bavarians with the Germany international just as well known for providing assists for his team-mates.

And now Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk claims that Ten Hag attempted to sign Muller last January but that they failed in their attempts to land the veteran.

Falk wrote on X: ‘Our Story: Manchester United tried to get Thomas Müller last Winter. Erik ten Hag wanted him. Müller should help United with his experience. Next try this Winter?’

Anthony Martial is another striker in Ten Hag’s squad who is currently failing to deliver goals, when fit, but former Man Utd defender Gary Neville has no sympathy.

Speaking ahead of their Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle earlier this month, Neville said: “After Sunday’s broadcast, I sometimes question whether we are being too harsh.

“However, when you consider that a player like Anthony Martial, who has been at the club for nine years and cost between £50 million and £70 million, has only scored 89 goals, it is difficult to defend him. We shouldn’t be too lenient, in my opinion.

“I mentioned earlier that if Hojlund had arrived at Manchester United and had the likes of Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke, or Eric Cantona as his partners, he would probably be flourishing because the pressure would be off him.

“But he joined the club and was asked to be the main striker, which I sympathize with. However, I don’t feel the same empathy for Anthony Martial because he has been here for a long time.”