Two managers have reportedly been ‘ruled out’ of the running to replace Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, who is ‘growing increasingly frustrated’.

Ten Hag impressed during his first season at Man Utd as they finished third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup.

The 2023/24 campaign was more difficult as the Red Devils ended up eighth in the Premier League, but they ended on a high as they beat Man City at Wembley to win the FA Cup.

Man Utd are in the process of deciding whether to sack Ten Hag as new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is conducting an internal review.

The Premier League giants are yet to reach a verdict on Ten Hag, but it has been reported that they have sounded out potential replacements.

They have been linked with Thomas Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino, but Football Insider claims they have been ‘ruled out’ after ‘talking’ to the club.

‘Mauricio Pochettino is out of the running to be the new Manchester United manager following talks with the club. ‘United chiefs were considering appointing Pochettino after Football Insider revealed last month the Argentine had emerged as a “serious and very interesting” option for the club after he left Chelsea by mutual consent. ‘A senior source has revelaed former Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is also no longer in the frame for the job after meeting with Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco last week.’

England boss Gareth Southgate is the current betting favourite to replace Ten Hag, but The Telegraph are reporting that ‘there is no chance that he will decide his future until the European Championship is over’.

‘Even then Southgate will be acutely aware, should he step down, that he does not want to be accused of thinking about what happens next while he is with England and is unlikely to rush into a club job. His contract with the Football Association runs until Dec 31.’

As for Ten Hag, he is ‘growing increasingly frustrated’ and is ‘fearful continued uncertainty could affect summer transfer plans’.

‘United are running the risk of losing precious time with their transfer plans. Meetings were held with Ten Hag before he went on holiday over potential signings and sales – with a large number of players available for transfer – but it is understood no clear plan of action was decided. ‘Sources have also suggested there may be limited funds available for summer transfers given the club has overspent in the past few seasons and needs to address its finances.’

‘Given one of Ten Hag’s frustrations with the club, under previous football director John Murtough and when the Glazer family were running it, was how slow they were in the transfer market then it appears they are potentially falling into the same trap again. ‘It was argued this was partly why United ended up paying significantly inflated prices for players such as Antony from Ajax who cost an astonishing £86 million and has been a failure despite Ten Hag pushing for him. ‘First-choice targets are yet to be decided, it appears, with centre-half, for example, a priority. There had been an expectation that Ten Hag’s future would be sorted quickly after the end of the campaign. But, to his disappointment, that has simply not happened.’

