Harry Redknapp has claimed that none of the current Man Utd squad would get into one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s former teams at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have had a poor second campaign under Erik ten Hag with Man Utd finishing rock bottom of their Champions League group and currently showing inconsistent form in the Premier League.

Harry Redknapp: Erik ten Hag’s Man Utd squad is ‘bang average’

Back-to-back defeats in the Premier League to Fulham and arch-rivals Man City has seen sixth-placed Man Utd drift to 11 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa, who occupy the final Champions League position as it stands, heading into the final 11 matches of the season.

There are question marks over whether Ten Hag will still be there at the start of next season and former West Ham boss Redknapp doesn’t think any of the current squad would make it into one of Sir Alex Ferguson’s sides.

Redknapp told Bet Victor: “I’m not sure about them – I thought they could finish in the top four at one point, but then they get beaten at home to Fulham and lose convincingly to Manchester City.

“I think they’re bang average to be honest – I said to someone the other night, ‘name me one player from this current United side who would get into Sir Alex Ferguson’s team’, and there isn’t one. That’s how it is now.

READ MORE: Mediawatch: Marcus Rashford fingered by the Mail as xG used to justify Ten Hag sack

“I still make Tottenham favourites for fourth place. Aston Villa have been great too, but it’s beginning to look like a straight fight between those two clubs.

“At the moment, Manchester United are miles away – I don’t see them anywhere near winning the title or being close to doing so in the next few years either. I thought at one point they could finish in the top four this season, but then I watched that game against Fulham and I still reckon they’re miles away.”

Andy Cole: I doubt Antony will start next season at Old Trafford

Antony has been one of the most disappointing signings that Man Utd have made in recent times with the Brazilian – who has failed to score or assist a goal in the Premier League this season – signing from Ajax for £85m in the summer of 2022.

And former Man Utd striker Andy Cole reckons it’s hard to see Antony go into a third season at Old Trafford following his poor contribution.

Cole told Betfred: “Ultimately, I believe any decision regarding his future will be down to finances. Antony’s found his first two seasons in the Premier League very, very difficult. Everything in the game now is judged on stats and if you look at his, they’re very underwhelming.

“Wingers are judged on scoring and creating goals, so if you’re not doing that, then what are you actually doing? He has one goal and one assist this season, so if you’re looking at that as a prospective buyer, then you’re going to question how effective he can be for your team.

“I know the Eredivisie is completely different to the Premier League, but when he was at Ajax he was scoring and creating goals. In the Premier League, it’s not been like that for him, so will he get a third season? I really don’t know because the numbers haven’t been good enough for where Manchester United need to get to.

“Manchester City are the best team in the country and they have the likes of Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva, Jack Grealish and Jérémy Doku. Look at the amount of chances they create and score.

“They all produce more than Antony does. It’s a big, big difference, so it will be interesting to see what Manchester United do this summer regarding Antony.”