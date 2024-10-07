Jonny Evans and his Man Utd team-mates during the Aston Villa draw

Dimitar Berbatov says every Manchester United player, except Jonny Evans, “should be ashamed” after their 0-0 draw at Aston Villa.

Former Man Utd and Tottenham striker Berbatov was on punditry duty for Sky Sports to watch his old clubs in action.

Erik ten Hag and Unai Emery’s men played out one of the most boring matches in Premier League history before the Londoners threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at Brighton.

Ten Hag made some bold decisions before and during the goalless draw at Villa Park, opting to start Evans and Harry Maguire in centre-back together.

His substitutions raised eyebrows as well, with Victor Lindelof making his first appearance of the season following an injury to Maguire, being preferred to Lisandro Martinez.

It was also surprising to see summer signing Manuel Ugarte left on the bench, with Casemiro brought on instead.

It was not a case of self-sabotage as Evans put in a man-of-the-match performance, much to Berbatov’s amazement.

The Bulgarian said after the match that Evans’ Man Utd teammates ought to be “ashamed” after being outplayed by him.

Aston Villa 0-0 Man Utd: ‘Everybody on the pitch should be ashamed’

“Everybody on the pitch should be ashamed because Evans is man of the match at 36,” Berbatov said on Sky Sports.

“Credit to him, he is 36. But everybody younger than him, next time, be better.

“The criticism will continue to grow because United need to win to get the points. They are 14th in the table which is unbelievable.

“The only thing to correct it is to get the points but with the way they’re playing at the moment that’s going to be hard to do.”

When Evans was re-signed on a free transfer last summer, nobody expected him to play as much as he has. Granted, there have been injury problems, but it is still astounding.

Evans put in a solid performance to help Ten Hag live to see another day.

The Man Utd hierarchy were in attendance at Villa Park on Sunday. They watched another poor performance and while wins are desperately needed, a point away to the Villans is not a bad one.

Speaking after the match, Dutch manager Ten Hag insisted that a clean sheet proves his side are making progress.

“I think the performance of United was very good – defending but also the in possession part, I think we controlled the game,” he said.

“I think it was in balance – we created some chances, but not loads. On the other side, also Villa couldn’t create chances so the two teams kept each other in balance.

“This is our fourth clean sheet, so you can tell we are going in a good direction.”

