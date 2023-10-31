Report reveals how ‘furious’ Ten Hag made the Man Utd players ‘suffer’ after City humiliation

Erik ten Hag made his Manchester United players listen to their Manchester City rivals celebrate after their humiliating derby defeat on Sunday, according to reports.

A brace from Erling Haaland, including his first from the penalty spot, and a Phil Foden tap-in gave Pep Guardiola’s side a comfortable 3-0 victory over arch-rivals Man Utd.

It ended the Red Devils’ three-match winning streak with Ten Hag guiding Man Utd to recent victories over Brentford, Sheffield United and Copenhagen.

Those three wins had eased pressure on Ten Hag after they made their worst start to a season since 1986 – but the manner of the loss against Man City puts the heat back on the Man Utd manager.

And The Sun claim that Ten Hag ‘made his flops suffer in silence after their derby-day mauling’ with the Man Utd boss ‘furious’ after his team fell apart in the second half.

The report added:

‘And when the players got back to their Old Trafford dressing room on Sunday, he ordered them to sit and listen to Manchester City’s stars across the other side of the tunnel celebrating. ‘He also wanted them to hear away fans still hailing their heroes after totally outclassing United. ‘Ten Hag then tore into his troops for their second-half performance.’

Jonny Evans – who signed for Man Utd in the summer on a free transfer – was frustrated that the Red Devils “didn’t create too much in the second half” against City.

Reacting to the derby defeat, Evans told MUTV: “It’s never easy – everyone’s disappointed. You wish you could turn back the clock, but you know we’ve got to move on now.

“We’re disappointed obviously. We put a lot into the second half to get back and you know 2-0, maybe the chance with Rashy (Marcus Rashford) we sort of get back in it.

“But you know (it’s) probably disappointing that we didn’t create too much in the second half.”

Evans added: “At this club that’s what it’s all about, you’ve got to (move on).

“We’ll be preparing for the next game now and making sure preparations are ready. I think we’ve been disrupted with a lot of injuries this season in terms of key personnel. Probably a lot of our starting players would be, you know, they’re missing.

“I think the manager’s found out difficulties having to sort of work on team, on tactics and having to change the personnel quite a lot with only two days in between games.

“So that’s been difficult, hopefully we can get more players back and get a real sort of opportunity to create freshness within the playing squad.”