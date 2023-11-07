Ten Hag ‘further exiles’ Sancho at Man Utd as Romano gives update on future of four Red Devils

Jadon Sancho has been removed from the Manchester United WhatsApp group as the winger’s future at Old Trafford continues to look bleak.

The 23-year-old came off the bench in all three of their opening Premier League fixtures before Erik ten Hag chose to leave him out of the squad for their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the beginning of September.

Ten Hag explained after the match that Sancho had been left out because of his poor performances in training with the England international taking to social media to deny those claims.

Sancho eventually deleted the tweet but he is still refusing to apologise to the Man Utd boss two months on and Ten Hag – who is under pressure – has made him train away from the first-team squad.

It now looks likely Sancho will leave Man Utd in the January transfer window with no way back at Old Trafford unless he apologises in private and publicly.

And now The Sun claims that Sancho has now even been removed from the club’s WhatsApp group which Ten Hag and his staff use ‘to send key info to first-team players’.

The decision to take him out the instant messenger group ‘further exiles’ Sancho with the Man Utd winger ‘barred from training with the senior side or using any of their facilities, including the canteen, with his food taken across to the academy section — where he also changes in his own dressing room.’

Antony – who has been in poor form this season – and Scott McTominay also face uncertain futures at Old Trafford, while there have been rumours about a potential exit for Marcus Rashford too.

Clarifying the futures of Sancho, Antony, McTominay and Rashford, Fabrizio Romano wrote in his Caught Offside column: “I wanted to clarify the situation with Antony at Manchester United because I’ve had a few fans asking me about his future. There have been rumours about a possible loan move for Antony in January, but I can honestly say that at the moment I’m not aware of any talks at all.

“Antony’s situation remains quiet, there is nothing with any other club at all. Manchester United of course hope to resolve his situation off the pitch as soon as possible, because it’s obviously going to affect his performances. But for the moment there is no plan for Antony and Man United to part ways in January.

“That’s not the case with Jadon Sancho, however, who I would say is looking 99% likely to leave United this January. Still, it will depend on many factors, despite links with Borussia Dortmund, because I think clubs will wait before deciding what to do during the January window – Dortmund, for example, will have to see where they are in the Champions League, or if they drop to the Europa League, or even out of Europe altogether.

“This is the case for a lot of clubs, so that’s why there are no talks now, but for Sancho the situation at Manchester United is complicated, for sure. The only way this could change is if Sancho decides to apologise in a very special way to Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff, but it’s almost two months now and nothing has changed, so the feeling of those close to the player is that he will leave Old Trafford in January.

“For Scott McTominay, the situation has not really changed for a year now – the feeling has always been that he’s not untouchable for Man United, but it would have to be an important proposal for them to consider letting him go. They rejected £20m from West Ham in the summer, because unless they receive important money they are very happy to keep him.

“McTominay has always been an important option in the rotation, he’s always very serious and professional and he loves the club, so United appreciate him even if he’s not untouchable. I think he has a chance to stay at the club until the end of the season, especially with Casemiro injured and not at his best up to now.

“I also wanted to clarify that the relationship between Marcus Rashford and Erik ten Hag remains very good. Rashford knows that Ten Hag was really important for him last season, they helped change his career with a fantastic season, and the player then extended his contract.

“I’m not aware of any negotiations for Rashford to leave Manchester United right now – the last contact was with Paris Saint-Germain a year and a half ago when they wanted to sign him, but then nothing happened because he was considered untouchable, and now the situation is the same.

“Rashford and Ten Hag have had a direct discussion, Rashford apologised, and there is nothing else to say really, because they are now just focused on improving the situation. Rashford knows he has to change and score more goals, like he did last season, and of course United will know their results have to improve.”