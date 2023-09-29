Ten Hag bemoans the ‘great overload’ as Man Utd star is ruled out for an ‘extended period’

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is frustrated at “the load on the players” after the Red Devils lost Lisandro Martinez for an “extended period”.

The Argentina defender sustained a fractured metatarsal in April’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla, keeping him out for around two months.

Martinez is now looking at a similar timescale after Man Utd confirmed he had suffered a setback.

A statement read on their website: “Lisandro Martinez will be out of action for an extended period due to an aggravation of the foot injury he suffered in April.

“The Argentinian defender experienced the setback in our Premier League game against Arsenal earlier this month.

“Martinez bravely continued playing for the following two games against Brighton and Bayern Munich.

READ MORE: Man Utd’s season starts here, Pogba getting his comeuppance, and how to fix VAR…

“But it has now been determined that he needs a period on the sidelines for recovery and rehabilitation. Assessment is ongoing to decide next steps.”

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, Ten Hag addressed his mounting injury issues: “We already did, we already expanded the squad this season because we make the reason clear. We had a World Cup in the middle of the season, we had a longer season, we had to play a longer season as well, with FA Cup. A shorter break.

“Every time the schedule is expanding, the load on the players is too much, it’s such a great overload. Many colleagues of mine have pointed to that and I have pointed to that as well. But it keeps going.

“We keep expanding the schedule. Anywhere, it won’t stop. Players can’t deal anymore with this overload and I think that’s what you say in this squad at the moment.”

Man Utd winger Antony has returned to training and will be available for selection as he continues to co-operate with police inquiries into allegations of violence towards women.

On Antony, Ten Hag added: “We make the statement so I refer to the statement, everything has been made clear in the statement. No, I don’t think it’s a distinction. We will focus on the games. He will do as well.”

When pushed on when the Brazilian will be available, Ten Hag replied: “On Saturday, he will be back in training, so tomorrow. I have to see, but I think, yeah [he’s fit].”

On his love for developing youngsters at Man Utd, Ten Hag continued: “You’ve seen already, when you develop players you see the progress and that can help you in tough situations, it’s good for the club to develop such players and to get them into professional football and professional top football.

“I like to develop young players but the mentality has to be right and every time you have to prove it and every occasion in training and show it in the games.”