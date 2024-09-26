Man Utd boss ‘brings it on himself’ as Red Devils star wanted Ten Hag to ‘leave him alone’ in Twente draw

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag only has himself to blame for the criticism he faces as he “brings it on himself”, according to Ruud Gullit.

Reports at the end of last season claimed that Ten Hag was set for the sack as INEOS looked to replace him at the end of the season but their unexpected FA Cup final triumph over Man City seemed to save the Dutchman.

Despite speaking to other potential candidates for the job, Man Utd stuck with Ten Hag – but it didn’t take long for the former Ajax boss to come under pressure again this season.

After losing 3-0 to arch-rivals Liverpool before the international break, doubts were raised again as to whether Ten Hag was the right man to lead the Red Devils forward.

But wins over Southampton and Barnsley quietened talk for a little while but back-to-back draws against Crystal Palace and FC Twente have people questioning him once again.

Ten Hag has often been accused of not having a playing style at Man Utd despite being the manager for over two years and Gullit was not surprised by the Red Devils’ performance in their 1-1 draw against Eredvisie side Twente on Wednesday.

Gullit said on Ziggo Sport: “It’s that one goal comes from a scramble. But in terms of football… And I see this every week. It’s been like this for years.”

And fellow Netherlands international Theo Janssen added: “How long has this process been going on? There is still no recognisable playing style, in terms of pressing and building up. It is hoping for an individual moment from a player, so that they can create something.

“That is also the criticism of Ten Hag, that there is nothing recognisable.”

Gullit continued: “That is also the criticism of Ten Hag, that there is nothing recognisable. I feel bad for him, because I also want him to succeed. But he brings it on himself.”

Former Chelsea player-manager Gullit touched on other issues with Man Utd winger Garnacho clearly not keen on speaking to Ten Hag before coming on as substitute.

Gullit said: “He wanted to have a meeting with Garnacho, but he didn’t feel like it at all. Garnacho was preparing to come on and Ten Hag kept talking to him.

“You can just see it when a player thinks: ‘Leave me alone, man!’.”

“As a coach, you also see things happening that just don’t go well. I also saw [Ruud] van Nistelrooy constantly in the picture. He wasn’t happy. Even Casemiro got involved.

“You could see that things just weren’t going well.”