Man Utd: ‘Nothing seems to stand in the way’ of shock arrival as Ten Hag target prepares for ‘special step’

Man Utd are looking to hire Go Ahead Eagles head coach Rene Hake in a bid to boost Erik ten Hag’s staff at Old Trafford, according to reports.

Ten Hag was told at a summit in Ibiza earlier this summer that the Red Devils hierarchy wanted him to remain at the club and lead the new era under Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

A terrible eighth-placed finish led to rumours that Ten Hag could lose his job with Man Utd also dumped out of Europe before Christmas after they finished bottom of their Champions League group.

However, an unexpected 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Man City in the FA Cup final and a lack of credible replacements meant that Ten Hag will be in the dugout when Man Utd kick-off the 2024/25 season in August.

The Red Devils do plan on providing him with a new contract, which is reportedly close to being signed, and new staff to provide extra support next season.

Former Man Utd striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford as an assistant manager despite links to Burnley.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently claimed: “What I’m hearing is that Ruud van Nistelrooy is very tempted by this possibility to go back to Manchester United.

“He’s still keeping his options open, but in the last 24 – 48 hours, Van Nistelrooy is really tempted … to make this new experience as assistant coach. So I think there’s a very good possibility.”

And now reports in the Netherlands have revealed that Go Ahead Eagles manager Hake is ready to take ‘a special step in his career’ with a move to Man Utd on the cards.

Hake ‘can continue his career’ at Man Utd where he ‘will again work with’ Ten Hag and, ‘due to a clause’, the report adds that ‘nothing seems to stand in the way of a transition’ to Old Trafford.

The Go Ahead Eagles boss previously worked with Ten Hag at FC Twente and the report from the Netherlands seems to hint that Hake will still arrive at Man Utd even if a deal for Van Nistelrooy goes through too.

Romano also revealed in an ‘exclusive’ on X earlier today: “Man United plan to add Go Ahead Eagles manager René Hake to new coaching staff for next season. Hake and Ruud van Nistelrooy expected to be new additions to Erik ten Hag’s staff. Club side confident and ready to get new contract signed for ten Hag new staff.”

In 2023, Ten Hag said of Hake in Voetbal International: “After our common period at Twente, we have always kept in touch.

“We meet up and call each other. You talk about private matters, how things are going at home and with the children. But usually it is about football.

“(At Twente) he was incredibly driven, ambitious, but also extremely convinced of himself. A trainer who worked very methodically.”