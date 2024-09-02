Ten Hag hits out at reporter as in fiery exchange as six Man Utd ‘mistakes’ are pointed out

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag had a fiery exchange with a reporter following their 3-0 defeat at home to Liverpool on Sunday.

The Red Devils were second best all match against their arch-rivals as a brace from Luis Diaz and another goal from Mohamed Salah sealed the three points for the Merseysiders.

Ten Hag was under pressure at the end of last season after Man Utd could only finish eighth in the Premier League but secured European football by winning the FA Cup.

Performances were extremely underwhelming with many expecting the Dutchman to lose his job at the end of the season – but INEOS decided to stick with Ten Hag as they look to change the club’s fortunes on the pitch.

And Ten Hag is now back under pressure after their result against Man Utd and it was on show as the Red Devils boss showed his spiky side when responding to a journalist’s question.

When asked by the Daily Mail’s Ian Ladyman what made him so sure “it’s the players that are the problem and not your coaching”, Ten Hag fired back: “So, what do you mean? Tell me then, maybe you can explain me which mistakes we make regular?”

Ladyman responded confidently, listing six problems in their play: “Constantly turning over the ball in your own half, playing the ball out from the back, getting mugged, chances coming off the back of it, counter attacks where you are outnumbered, giving up endless chances.”

Ten Hag replied: “You are sure? I don’t think so.”

To which Ladyman said:”Absolutely.”

Ten Hag then added: “I don’t think otherwise we would win trophies as we did and to beat big opponents so I am sorry for you.”

And Ladyman pointed out: “With the greatest respect you did brilliantly against Manchester City in the final, you almost lost to Coventry in the semi-final I mean come on let’s have a realistic view of what happened.”

Before the Dutchman doubled down, he continued: “I think we won, after City, the most trophies in English football so I’m sorry for you.”

Speaking about his side’s performance overall, Ten Hag said: “I think the first half an hour was okay. We made a mistake in defensive organisation for the disallowed goal but we were in the game. It was equal, level, and then we had a great structure in building up but then made a big error and, with the quality of Liverpool, they took benefit of that.

“They took their chances so well. We have to be humble. We have to give the compliments to Liverpool but, of course, we are not happy.”

The Man Utd boss admitted improvements must be made, he added: “I’m very disappointed, especially when you lose 3-0 to Liverpool. The game is over and we have to live with the result. We have to continue, bounce back and we need to improve the team.

“Individuals have to improve and, also fitness-wise, we have to improve. We will be fine. We are going for trophies and we have a lot to play for.”