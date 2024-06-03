Ten Hag has ‘hoodwinked’ Man Utd with Ratcliffe set to make ‘biggest mistake’ in ‘delayed agony’

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson thinks Man Utd will be making a “big mistake” if they keep Erik ten Hag on next season.

A report before the FA Cup final claimed that the Dutchman would be sacked whether the Red Devils won the trophy or not.

However, with Man Utd unexpectedly beating arch-rivals Man City at Wembley, there still hasn’t been any news on the future of Ten Hag.

The Man Utd boss could only lead the Red Devils to eighth place in the Premier League this season, while his team were eliminated from Europe before Christmas when they finished bottom of their Champions League group.

There is an expectation from many that Ten Hag will now keep his job next season because of the silence coming out of the club and the lack of good options to replace him.

But former Leeds and Tottenham goalkeeper Robinson reckons Man Utd should sack Ten Hag now and avoid “delaying the agony”.

Robinson told The Inside Track podcast: “Erik Ten Hag will be gone by Christmas. It will be the biggest mistake that they make. You look at the season and the way they performed. One game doesn’t mask a whole season.

“Yes, you do get hoodwinked into the fact they had a great performance and he got a tune out of this team. But actually, did he get a tune out of his team at Selhurst Park when they got beat 4-0? An FA Cup final doesn’t mask a whole season of woes.

“They need a big change there with INEOS and Jim Ratcliffe coming in. While Mauricio Pochettino is on the market, go and get a manager like that. Pochettino has been touted to Manchester United for a long time.

“I think you’re delaying the agony. With Ten Hag, you would just be kicking the can down the road and waiting for that next manager to come in. All the stats say he shouldn’t keep his job on the back of one game.”

Ten Hag has not been happy with the pundits during his time at Man Utd and he described the Red Devils as “easy prey”.

The Man Utd boss said last week: “The pundits in England want to score, they want to show they are worth the money, and for that Manchester United is an easy prey.

“It’s the biggest club in England and possibly in the world. The club is either loved or hated, there is no in-between.

“So when things go bad, they all start talking and talking with very big words. All this negativity from these so called experts who don’t have the capability to analyse something with facts, but who prefer to attack people to make themselves look better.

“And these same people were the ones who gave me a pat on the back last year. Last year I was able to walk on water, this year I am the worst manager in the Premier League.”

