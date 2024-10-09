Ten Hag ‘ignored’ Man Utd star for two weeks in ‘shock dressing room reveal’ with ‘further cause for concern’

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag ignored Altay Bayindir for two weeks after he signed for the Red Devils in 2023, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been in terrible form so far this season with Ten Hag’s side slipping to 14th in the Premier League after their 0-0 draw against Aston Villa over the weekend.

Man Utd have won just two of their seven Premier League matches so far this term and have a points tally of just eight.

And that has led to an increase in pressure on Ten Hag from the media, supporters and now the Man Utd board with hopes he can turn it around quickly.

There have been claims that Man Utd will stick with Ten Hag until nearer the January transfer window with the Dutchman expecting to be in charge when the Red Devils face Brentford after the international break.

Football Insider insist that, ‘amid rumours of discontent in the dressing room and behind the scenes at Old Trafford’, it has emerged that Ten Hag ‘did not speak to Altay Bayindir for two weeks following his arrival at Man United’.

The report adds:

‘Now, sources say the manager’s actions off the field have been further cause for concern for some of his players including the Turkish goalkeeper. ‘Sources explained that, following his £4.3million arrival from Fenerbahce in 2023, he was not greeted by, nor introduced to the manager, for over a fortnight. ‘For the initial weeks of training, the 26-year-old spent time only with the club’s goalkeeping coaches, without ever having a conversation with the manager. ‘This has raised further questions about Ten Hag’s treatment of his players.’

Former Man Utd striker Andy Cole isn’t convinced that changing the manager would be the best way to get the Red Devils back to the top with Sir Alex Ferguson failing to win a trophy in his first three years at Old Trafford.

Cole told Betfred: “It’s the same as any other manager because they want to be given a chance and they want to be given an opportunity. Sir Alex Ferguson, the greatest manager in the club’s history, didn’t win a trophy in his first three years at Manchester United.

“Does constantly changing managers help? No it doesn’t. Winning two cups in two seasons isn’t easy to do, regardless of what others say. If it was easy to do, then everyone would.

“If you take away Pep Guardiola, if you look at all the ‘elite’ managers in England at the moment, what have they won? They haven’t won a couple of trophies in their first two seasons have they? If I was a manager and I won the League Cup and FA Cup in my first two seasons at a club like Manchester United, then I’d be buzzing.

“I’ve met Erik a few times and he’s a very nice guy, so I can only judge somebody by how they treat me.”