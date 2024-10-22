Ten Hag’s ex-assistant at Man Utd makes INEOS claim and reveals why he left Old Trafford

Man Utd co-owners INEOS are “in line” with Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, according to the Dutchman’s former assistant Mitchell van der Gaag.

The Premier League club named former striker Ruud van Nisterooy and Go Ahead Eagles manager Rene Hake as their new assistant managers in the summer.

The pair were appointed to Ten Hag’s backroom staff on contracts until June 2026 after Van der Gaag and Benni McCarthy left club.

Steve McClaren later followed by leaving Old Trafford while first-team coach Darren Fletcher – who was reportedly involved in a tunnel bust-up over the weekend – remained in his role at Man Utd.

Speaking at the time, Ten Hag said on Van der Gaag and McCarthy’s exits: “Mitchell has decided that now is the right time for him to pursue his own ambitions in a number one position; I want to pay tribute to his fantastic service over the past two years, and also to Benni for his important contribution.

“We send them our thanks and best wishes for the future.”

When asked why he left Man Utd in the summer, Van der Gaag told NOS on Monday: “What happened? Well, not so much. My ambition is to become a head coach again, after first being an assistant at Ajax and then at Manchester United. It’s great to be an assistant, but at a certain point you also have to follow your ambitions again.”

Van der Gaag was pleased to have experienced the Premier League, he added: “Those were two great years, because you really work at the top. And I’m not just talking about United, but also the entire competition,” Van der Gaag explained.

“Normally you see the Premier League on television, now I was in the middle of it. If you look at the tactical variation, to use a coaching term: it is top in the Premier League. It was enjoyable.”

Ten Hag has already come under pressure over the Red Devils’ start to the new season and Van der Gaag has revealed the relationship between the Man Utd boss and INEOS.

He continued: “You see with Ineos that they are in line with Ten Hag and dare to look ahead. But in that whole process you do need results. In that respect, it is nice that you enjoyed this last weekend Brentford wins.”

When asked whether Ten Hag can help Man Utd “get back on track”, Van der Gaag replied: “If it was an easy job, everyone could be there. Since the departure of Alex Ferguson, there have been ups and downs. The great thing about Erik is: he always keeps looking ahead and moving forward. You can’t control the rest.”