Carragher claims Man Utd have left Ten Hag ‘out to dry’ with ex-striker waiting in the wings to takeover

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United future hangs in the balance ahead of Tuesday’s executive team meeting as Sir Jim Ratcliffe aims to speak to his football leadership men.

United currently sit 14th in the Premier League, having won just three games in all competitions and Ten Hag’s time at Old Trafford could be up. Many feel if the decision isn’t taken now, they are just delaying the inevitable as Ten Hag faces an uphill battle to turn it around.

Ratcliffe and Co. spoke to several manager’s in the summer as they aimed to replace the Dutchman, later determining that Ten Hag was the best man for the job, however, question marks linger around the 54-year-old again after a poor start to the season.

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher does feel sympathy towards the United boss after INEOS’ actions in the summer though.

He said: “If the results turn, of course he will [still be manager for the next international break], but with Man Utd, it’s not just about the results, it’s about the performances. A lot of times when they get results, it feels fortunate. Last season, it felt like Scott McTominay got so many last minute goals for them.”

McTominay netted 10 times for United in what was to be his final campaign in a red shirt, having already scored twice for Napoli in the minutes he has played under Antonio Conte, quickly becoming a fan’s favourite at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, and United could do with his goals, having scored just five times in the league, with only relegation struggler’s Southampton scoring less.

Carragher continued: “You know sooner or later, if the performances don’t improve, they can’t get sustained results. They might get a result here and there, that’s football, that’s why we love the game: unexpected things can happen. The start of this season hasn’t been too different in terms of performances and actually seeing the same things as last season.

“I think it’ll be tough for him but I have sympathy for him because I thinks he’s been hung out to dry a little bit on the back of what happened in the summer with the ownership speaking to other managers. No manager, or anyone in employment, would want his bosses publicly speaking to lots of different people within the game so it’s going to be a tough one to see out the season.”

INEOS face a big decision on hand after backing Ten Hag to some extent in the summer, rewarding him with a one-year contract extension, as well as bringing in new coaching staff to work with the former Ajax man.

Apart of that coaching staff is United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy, who has been touted as the man to take charge in the dugout on an interim basis should Ten Hag be sacked. Van Nistelrooy has experience in management, winning the KNVB Cup in his first season in charge of Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven.

The decision to keep Ten Hag was made by Ratcliffe and INEOS sporting director Sir Dave Brailsford, with football men Jason Wilcox and Dan Ashworth not officially appointed at that stage.