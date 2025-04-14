Ten Hag ‘will not be absolved’ on ‘Judgement Day’ for ‘inexplicable’ Man Utd decision

Former Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag “will not be absolved” for one choice that is still impacting new head coach Ruben Amorim, according to one journalist.

The Red Devils are having a terrible season with Amorim’s side currently 13th in the Premier League table as they head into the final six matches of the campaign.

Amorim replaced Ten Hag at Man Utd in November after the Dutchman was sacked over a poor start to the new season – but the Portuguese head coach has struggled to turn things around.

One weakness in recent months has been the goalkeeper with Andre Onana making a number of high-profile errors and it all came to a head after they drew 2-2 against Lyon on Thursday.

After becoming embroiled in a war of words with former Man Utd midfielder Nemanja Matic, who labelled him “one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United’s history”, Onana could be blamed for both of Lyon’s goals.

That led for calls for the Cameroon international to be dropped by Amorim for their clash with Newcastle and the Portuguese head coach obliged, leaving him out of their squad altogether.

Explaining his decision to drop Onana for Altay Bayindir, Amorim said: “We are going to prepare to choose the best XI that we think can win. I left him at home because any situation of the game, the cameras would be on him and he was not playing, he [would be] on the bench but feeling the pressure, feeling the moment.

“So, for me, it was one thing or another – you play or you stay at home. It was my choice.”

The decision to leave out Onana had no positive impact as Man Utd were dreadful in a 4-1 defeat to Newcastle at St James’ Park on Sunday.

And Sky Italia journalist Massimo Marianella thinks former Man Utd boss Ten Hag needs to take the blame for signing Onana and allowing David de Gea to leave Old Trafford.

Marianella told LabaroViola: “I don’t think he’s the worst goalkeeper in United’s history, but certainly in the modern era.

“United had one of the best goalkeepers of the last ten years in their hands, David De Gea. And what did they do? They let him go on a free transfer and then spent €60 million on Onana. It’s an inexplicable decision, which cries out for vengeance.”

Marianella added: “One day, at the Last Judgement of Football, Ten Hag will have to explain this choice to the football gods. And he will not be absolved.”