Ten Hag told that he’s ‘already lost’ one ‘sulking’ Man Utd star in ‘sad’ situation

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been told by former Newcastle United goalkeeper Shaka Hislop that he’s “lost Marcus Rashford”.

Rashford was one of the Red Devils’ best players last season as the England international scored 30 goals in Ten Hag’s first campaign at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag led Man Utd to a positive first season in charge with the Dutchman leading them to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

But things haven’t been going as well this term with Ten Hag having to deal with a number of off-field issues, while Man Utd are currently seventh in the Premier League, out of the League Cup and on the brink of a group stage exit from the Champions League.

One of the main reasons for their downturn this season is their lack of goals with Rashford only scoring two goals in all competitions.

Anthony Martial also has two goals this season, while new signing Rasmus Hojlund is yet to get on the scoresheet in the Premier League despite his impressive exploits in the Champions League.

Rashford was heavily criticised at the weekend for his negative body language and a lack of effort to get back and help defensively in their 1-0 loss to Newcastle.

And former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot thinks Rashford seems “like he’s sulking” at the moment.

Melchiot told ESPN: “It’s sad. Last season he scored so many goals, extended his deal, we are sitting here it’s not like the guys are against him, because he’s a very talented player, he should lead the line in terms of being in charge, how the captain would, and at the moment he is not showing that.

“He has all the ingredients to lead the line, lead the team, and make them play the style of football they want to play and be so influential in the team, and at the moment I feel its almost like he’s sulking. That’s not what you want.

“Marcus should be the kid that uses his speed, his skill, that enjoys being on the field all the time.”

While fellow pundit Hislop reckons Ten Hag has now “lost” Rashford’s faith, he added: “I think Erik ten Hag has already lost Marcus Rashford.

“Mark Ogden has been reporting ever since the Jadon Sancho incident that there are a lot of players, some players in the dressing room who were not happy with how Ten Hag dealt with that.

“And now Marcus, as Mario has described Rashford’s attitude as sulking, and I have to say when you see that, his defensive effort, that’s all you think of, that he’s not happy, not happy with anything, and he is just going through the motions.”