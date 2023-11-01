Man Utd stars think Ten Hag is having ‘negative impact’ on morale; players ‘moan’ about tight kits

Some Manchester United players think Erik ten Hag’s approach to squad discipline is having a ‘negative impact’ on morale in the dressing room, according to reports.

The Red Devils made their worst start to a season since 1986 before a three-match winning streak recently relieved some of the pressure on Ten Hag.

Their performances in those three matches were far from convincing and they were thrashed 3-0 by arch-rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday in the derby.

Ten Hag oversaw a positive first season in charge last campaign with the Dutchman guiding them to an FA Cup final, League Cup silverware and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

But, with Man Utd eighth in the Premier League and struggling in their Champions League group, there are questions being asked of the Red Devils boss.

And The Daily Mail claim that the Man Utd players ‘fear head coach Erik ten Hag’s abrupt approach is affecting squad harmony’ after building a ‘no-nonsense reputation since arriving at Old Trafford in the summer of 2022’.

Ten Hag has been praised for his hardline approach in dealing with unruly players – but the report adds that ‘figures within the United squad believe Ten Hag’s handling of certain individuals has had a negative impact on team togetherness.’

His ongoing dispute with Sancho has divided the squad with the Man Utd winger refusing to apologise for a social media post in September after being left out of squad to face Arsenal in a 3-1 loss.

Another issue is an apparent ‘kit farce’ as the Daily Mail claims in another report that Man Utd players have been ‘moaning’ that their ‘adidas gear is too tight for them’.

Instead the Man Utd players are ‘wearing replica items of kit during matches’ and ‘have not worn the official home socks since the second game of the season’.

It is understood that the ‘kitwear company are now looking into a solution after complaints from some of Erik ten Hag’s team’ with goalkeeper Andre Onana also having ‘issues with his jersey’.

Marcus Rashford has been out of form so far this season with former Man Utd striker Louis Saha claiming the England international is one of a number of players “lacking passion” at the moment.

Saha told BettingOdds.com: “It feels like Marcus Rashford is best when he feels like he has some to prove. it looks like he isn’t enjoying his game at the moment and I don’t know why, it’s really strange. There are a large group of players at United that look like they lacking passion at the moment and Marcus is one of them.

“When I compare it to my era, there were 10-15 players in the United squad who were absolutely obsessed with winning. Rooney, Ronaldo, Vidic, Tevez, Evra, Ferdinand and Scholes to name a few were all absolutely obsessed. You could feel this when you were on the pitch with them and in the current squad there is an imbalance – there aren’t enough players with this mentality. The fans want to see that the players are desperate to win and perform well and right now I don’t see that at all.”